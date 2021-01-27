Notice of Application for Liquor License...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A
NEW MICROBREWERY LIQUOR LICENSE
FOR THE CITY OF DOUGLAS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the applicant whose name is set forth below has filed an application for a new Microbrewery liquor license in the office of the City Clerk, City of Douglas, County of Converse, Wyoming. The names of said applicant, the date of filing and the description of the place or premises which the applicant desires to use as the place of sale are set forth below:
APPLICANT & TRADE NAME, FILING DATE, TYPE OF LICENSE, DESCRIPTION OF PREMISES: Coopers Arena d/b/a The Arena, 1/11/2021, New Microbrewery Liquor License, 126 N. 3rd Street, Douglas, WY. Protests, if any against the issuance of this license will be heard at a Public Hearing to be held on February 8, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers at 101 North 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming.
/s/ Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: January 27 & February 3, 2021 4537
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.