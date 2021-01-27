Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given that the following Public Hearing will be held on February 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Converse County Commissioners’ Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming to obtain citizens’ comments on the following proposed subdivision.
The proposed Sage Park Minor Subdivision is a five (5) lot subdivision located in the SE¼SW¼ of Sec.5, T33N, R75W of the 6th P.M., Converse County.
Additional information may be obtained at the Converse County Special Projects Office, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite B-6, Douglas, Wyoming.
/s/ Holly S. Richardson, Commissioners’ Assistant
Publish: January 27, 2021 4539
