C. C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, April 5 & 6, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:09 a.m. on April 5, 2022. Present were Commission Chair Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner and Robert Short; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. The Commission interviewed Ms. Michelle Moe for a vacant position on the Library Board. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Don Gushurst, Maintenance Director, and Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director. Ms. Hannah Swanbom, Yellowhorse Consulting, provided updates on the ACT Work Ready Communities program. The meeting recessed at 12:05 p.m. and reconvened at 1:20 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Holly Richardson, Special Projects. Mr. Short moved to approve the vacation Lot 1, Budd Minor Subdivision as presented; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Artie Schubert, County Surveyor; Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent; and Shawn Kornegay, Foreman. Mr. Dixie Huxtable, County Assessor, along with Ms. Clara Chaffin, Douglas Community Dev. Director, provided an overview of a proposal for a Pictometry imagery flyover. Mr. Short moved to recess into Executive Session at 4:08 p.m. per §W.S. 16-4-405 (a)(ii) for personnel; Mr. Colling seconded, motion carried. Regular meeting reconvened at 4:42 p.m. The meeting recessed at 4:45 p.m. and reconvened at 8:08 a.m. on April 6, 2022. The minutes of the March 15, 2022, regular Commission meeting; the March 30, 2022, special meeting; and the March 30, 2022, work session were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve warrants in the amount of 2062701.95: 8764.50 71 Construction; 12355 A Diamond Trucking; 2192.59 AT&T Mobility; 75 A1 Towing & Recovery LLC; 477.68 Advanced Animal Clinic; 325 Alcohol & Drug Testing Services; 1250 All Fiber & Tile Carpet Cleaning; 2000 Alley, Linda; 2500.40 Alpha Card Systems; 1762.99 ALSCO; 1521.25 American Equipment; 1459.40 Atlas Office Products; 794.85 Atlas Premier Service; 13755 Ayres Associates; 1175.32 B&B Leasing Co; 29225 B&B Enterprises; 170.23 Becker Clinton; 3306.40 Bison Pump & Supply; 14210.11 Black Hills Energy; 32685 Blackburn Cattle Co; 86.93 Bliss, Mary; 288.36 Bloedorn Lumber Co; 602.61 Bob Ruwart Motors; 250 The Body Shop; 911.92 Bomgaars Supply; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; 8333.34 Boys & Girls Clubs of Central WY; 449 Brothers Propane; 1210 Brown, Kenneth; 329 Bryan C Cropper DMD PC; 12.58 Buchanan, Hallie; 5750 ByteSpeed; 475 Cancelli Automation & Fabrication; 1533.82 Carquest Douglas; 3706.03 CDW Government; 278 Center for Education & Employment Law; 4527.50 CenturyLink; 1000 Children s Advocacy Project; 292077.28 CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Company; 14395 The Cincinnati Insurance Co; 2971.55 City of Douglas; 1080 Claris International; 355 Clean and Simple 307; 20 Clover Propane Service; 2036.91 CMI-TECO; 162 Control Solutions; 27221.75 Converse County Fair Board; 5000 Converse County Firewise; 225 Converse County Search & Rescue Unit; 13333.28 Converse Hope Center; 141.45 Cowboy Chemical; 970.69 Dearborn Life Insurance Co; 405.74 Decker Auto Glass; 1036.60 Dell Marketing; 7525.50 Delta Dental of Wy;1800 Dilts, Jerry J, Trustee; 375.85 Don’s Business Machines; 600 Douglas Broadcasting; 6270 Douglas Budget; 22.79 Douglas Business Center; 7500 Douglas Community Club; 180 Douglas Day Spa; 64 Douglas Fire Department; 28.43 Douglas Grocery; 192.11 Douglas Hardware Hank; 10000 Douglas Youth Hockey Assoc; 1869.30 DRU Consulting; 69.99 Dwyer, Corey; 120 Edwards, Joanna; 750 Emery Septic; 3700 ESRI; 260 Eye Institute of Wyoming PC; 62 F&C Door Check & Lock Service Inc; 7472.45 Fairbanks Scales Inc; 250 First Call Communications; 4267.49 Floyd’s Truck Center WY; 329.70 Freestone Midstream LLC; 315 Gates, Jessica; 210 Gates, Lauren Kayla; 2033.95 Gillette Campus of Sheridan College; 285 Gillette Steel Center;1571.57 Glaxosmithkline Financial; 53.97 Glenrock Hardware Hank; 1260 Glenrock Health Center; 39.33 Glenrock Motorsports; 3000 Gorman Funeral Homes; 700.15 Grainger; 7717.73 Granite Telecommunications; 312.98 Grant, Richard; 93 GreatAmerica Financial Services Corp; 974.64 Greiner Ford of Casper; 16656.33 GSG Architecture; 192.60 H&H Electric; 450 Hanson, Sara J; 390 Hansuld, Tia; 500 Haptonstall, Gary; 141.74 Hard, Spencer; 150 Harris Govern; 71.37 Harris, Rebecca; 33130.26 HDR Engineering; 594.70 Health Merch ; 9166.66 High Country Behavioral Health; 200 Hilltop National Bank; 26.91 Hiser, Andrea; 63068.83 Homax Oil Sales; 5000 HUB International; 58.50 Hubbard, Kyra; 75.73 Hughes Network Systems; 4889.25 Hutchinson, Hal H PE; 120 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 51 Institutional Eye Care; 846.65 Interstate Batteries; 225 JD Power & Associates; 297.50 Jacklin, Jennifer; 2500 James A Wilkerson IV MD PC; 428.87 Jerrys Welding-Steel Fab; 11200 JM Trucking; 180 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 5490.44 K2 Technologies; 90.33 Kleemeyer, Cody; 6250 Laramie Peak Humane Society; 731.50 Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing; 250 Larimer County Coroner; 716.62 Lawson Products; 904 Lexisnexis Matthew Bender; 100370 Local Government Liability Pool; 14045.73 Lost Creek Holdings; 780 Marlin Business Bank; 420 Massage Therapy by Silke Hodges; 501.52 Master’s Touch; 180 McMahon, Jessica; 119472.83 Memorial Hospital of Converse County; 420.82 Menards; 7456.20 Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp; 27.02 Moore’s Heavy Equipment Services; 105 Moore, Laura; 3.00 Morvee, Janeen; 340.63 Motion and Flow Control Products; 103114.81 Motorola Solutions; 120 Mountain Retreat Massage; 22.50 Mutchler, Tricia L RPR, CRR; 102.29 NAPA -Glenrock; 2162.50 Newell, Grace; 141.94 Niobrara Electric Assoc ; 573 NMS Labs; 459.62 Norco; 285.72 North Bill Disposal; 108 North Platte Pathology LLC; 4736.88 Northwest Community Action Programs ; 464.19 O Reilly Automotive; 35 OffenderWatch; 387.99 Office Depot; 24.42 Ohnstad, Sam; 3343.18 OK Wrecking; 11220 Olsen, Christie; 225 Peak Fitness LLC; 7415.38 Peterbilt of WY; 131.25 Peterson, Amber; 505.83 Pierce’s Body & Paint; 29.25 Pimentel, Esther; 406.26 Pitney Bowes Global Financial Svcs; 3672.98 Plainsman Printing & Supply; 27305 Price Pumping Service; 14430 Price Trucking; 701.79 Quadient Leasing USA; 434.63 Quill Corporation; 690 R&R Rest Stops of Casper; 292.76 R&S Northeast; 1379.02 Range; 14838.74 Rocky Mountain Power; 133.25 Rocky Mountain Wash; 1748.75 Rons Supply; 549.57 Safety Kleen Corp; 53.34 Safeway Pharmacy; 7996.80 Saltus Technologies; 19.88 Sams Club; 682695 Sampson Construction Co; 52 Sandy’s Sewing; 136.55 Saul, Whitney Marie; 301.28 Schell, Joel; 358.75 Schroeder, Margaret; 60 Secretary of State; 9854.50 Severson Supply Co; 6290.36 Shattos Frontier Drug; 225.82 Shepherd, Johnna; 58.50 Shuler Kristy; 167.99 Smith, Christina; 315.90 Smith, Heidi; 184.98 Smith, Traves; 245 Stanfield, Stephanie; 13.56 State of WY; 118.88 Stericycle; 14039.04 Summit Food Service; 1073.16 Surplus Center; 8000 Thos Y Pickett & Co; 52.07 Top Office Products; 1047.30 Town of Glenrock; 1873.20 Trane US; 225.25 TW Enterprises; 4214.21 Tyler Technologies; 5608.50 Univ of WY; 335.46 UW 4-H in Converse County; 2249.45 Verizon Wireless; 24108.86 Visa; 3187.95 Vision Service Plan; 2039.97 Visionary Communications; 183.99 Vyve Broadband; 500 WC&PAA; 5560 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 1146.81 Willox Jim; 488.25 Wilson Machine; 14438.28 WY Behavioral Institute; 416.67 WY Child & Family Development; 400 WY County Commissioners Assoc; 192.37 WY Dept of Transportation; 36.17 WY First Aid & Safety Supply; 1426 WY Law Enforcement Academy; 8932.75 WY Medical Center; 776 WY Public Health Laboratory; 570 WY T2/LTAP Center; 195 WY Taxpayers Assoc; 492 Xerox Financial; 1459.45 Y2 Consultants LLC; 11250 Youth Development Services; 28050 Z Lazy Y Trucking; monthly reports for Feb.: Public Health 8589.51; Sheriff 1508.98; Mar: Clerk: 40525.52; Clerk of District Court: 5792.01; NOVC 2022-0045 Anschutz Oil & Gas Co. LLC, cancellation 3366.43; NOVC 2021-0419 Balidor Oil & Gas cancelation 146.74; NOVC 2022-0077 Titan Exploration cancellation 55.63; NOVC 2022-0108 Titan Exploration cancellation 92.50; Local Tax roll Correction Enpro LLC 825.47; Mr. Short seconded, the commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve Resolution No. 02-22 Approving the Transfer of Ownership and Management of a Portion of an Existing Fiber Optic Cable Between Converse County and the City of Douglas; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the Contract between the WY Secretary of State’s Office and the Converse County Clerk’s Office for Utilization of Grant Funds for Election Physical Security Enhancements in the amount of 1276.64; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the modified MOU between UW Extension, Converse County Fairboard, and the Commissioners for the annual operating plan for the 2022 Converse County Fair; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to authorize the Chairman to sign the Participating Board agreement between the County and Weed & Pest for employees group health insurance from April 2022 to June 2023; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Participating Board agreement between the County and Library from April 2022 to June 2023 for Employee’s Group Health Insurance coverage; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the Grant Agreement between the County and the U.S. Forest Service for Sheriff’s Office patrol assistance within the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests/Thunder Basin National Grassland; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The Commission reviewed a proposal to renumber all voting precincts in Converse County. Following discussion, it was determined such a change was not in the best interest of the public. Mr. Clint Becker, Sheriff, and Mr. Adam Alvarado, Detention Lieutenant, provided information regarding contract services for a detention policy and ongoing annual updates. Mr. Colling moved to approve an agreement between County Sheriff and MHCC for employment and payment of off-schedule officers for security detail of 381 mental hold subjects at a rate of $40/hour; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. A general County business meeting of elected officials began at 9:00 a.m. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. to consider liquor license renewal applications for Fast Stop 1133 Inc; Short Supply LLC; and FBS Glenrock LLC. Clerk Rimmer provided an overview of all licenses; no public/written comments received in favor/opposition of applications; applications are compliant with WY Liquor Division; and were reviewed by Converse County Sheriff. It was stated for the record that Mr. Short has no ownership or interest in Short Supply LLC. Mr. Willox closed the public hearing at 10:34 a.m. Mr. Grant moved to approve the liquor license renewal applications for Fast Stop 1133 LLC DBA Fast Stop 1133/County Malt Beverage Permit; FBS Glenrock LLC DBA Frank’s @ Ft. Diablo/Retail Liquor License; and Short Supply LLC DBA Short Supply/Retail Liquor License as presented; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The Commission, along with Mr. Joel Schell, Treasurer, and Ms. Dixie Huxtable, Assessor, met with representatives of Converse County special districts to provide an overview of legislative changes; County may apply for interest free loan on behalf of Converse County special districts in financial need. Districts were advised the deadline for requesting the loan is April 15, 2022, for approval at the April 19, 2022, Commission meeting. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:15 p.m. Mr. Traves Smith and Ms. Christy Smith, caretakers for Ayres Natural Bridge, met with the Commissioners to discuss ideas and plans for the park. The Commission interviewed Ms. Donnie June Patten for a vacant position on the Converse County Library Board. Mr. Lehner moved to appoint Ms. Michelle Moe to the Converse County Library Board to fill an unexpired vacated term until June 30, 2023; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 2:21 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: April 13, 2022 5255
