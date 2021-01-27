C.C. Commissioners Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, January 19, 2021
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:12 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2021. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road and Bridge Supervisor, provided departmental updates. Mr. Vic Garber and Ms. Janella Garber Moore discussed a potential approach to their property off Colter Trail; the Commission agreed on a location for an approach for which the property owner will need to apply for and pay the appropriate fees; the Commission did not commit to building the approach. Following other discussion, the Commission agreed to provide one belly dump of gravel at the Rural Fire Hall on Esterbrook Road. Mr. Roger White, Short Powerline Service, provided an update on the Douglas Fiber Project. The County and City will need to enter into an updated MOU. Ms. Dru Palmer, Dru Consulting, provided updates on various energy, environmental, and federal projects. Following discussion, Mr. Colling moved to recess into an Executive Session per W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) at 10:33 a.m. to discuss potential litigation to which the governing body may be a party; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting reconvened at 11:05 a.m. Discussion followed regarding several items, including a virtual meeting planned for Feb. 18, 2021. The minutes of the Jan. 5 and 6, 2021 regular meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Short moved to ratify the WY DEQ permit for CCJJC Phase 2 construction for sewage systems and public water supplies; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the amended Raceway Lease Agreement between the County and Central WY Motorsports for a term from June 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2021; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve monthly reports: Public Health 22943.59; Sheriff 1408.12; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager. Ms. Kim Pexton, Converse County Tourism Board Chair, discussed the potential of a walking path along Irvine Road/CR1 and other items. Mr. Don Gushurst, Maintenance Supervisor, provided departmental updates. The regular meeting adjourned at 2:38 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
