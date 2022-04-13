Civil Action No. 18506...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Civil Action No. 18506
IN THE MATTER OF )
THE NAME CHANGE OF )
)
JAKOB PYRON FALLOWELL, )
a minor child. )
PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF MINOR CHILD
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to W.S. §1-25-103, that a Petition for Name Change of Minor Child has been filed in the District Court for the Eighth Judicial District, whose address is 107 N 5th St. #228, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633, seeking to change the name of the minor child JAKOB PYRON FALLOWELL to JAKOB PYRON HAVILAND VIRTUE. Unless an Answer or Response to the Petition referenced above is filed within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, an order may be entered granting the requested name change.
DATED this 30th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Patricia Carr
Deputy Clerk of District Court
Publish: April 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2022 5241
