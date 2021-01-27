City of Douglas
City Council Meeting Minutes, January 11, 2021. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, and virtually as well. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; Gary Schwarz, IT Director; Katie Bartling; Harla Gilbreath; Perry Hershberger; Vere Cooper; Annette Cooper; Chase Vialpando, Douglas Budget. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures or conflicts of interests for Council members. Councilperson McNare recuses himself from Item 4b regarding Dollar General’s development. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – January 11, 2021; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – December 14, 2020; Item 2c. Minutes, Special City Council Meeting – January 4, 2021; Item 2d. Minutes, City Council Work Session – January 7, 2021 Item 2e. Warrant Register – December 2020; Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: Perry Hershberger – 516 S. 7th Street, Douglas, WY – Mr. Hershberger inquired into projects occurring within the City – specifically the work by Brownfield Road. Administrator Teichert explained the project is being funded by a Federal Urban Systems grant and gave a brief overview of the work entailed. Hershberger inquired into the 2nd & 3rd Street project and if it will include plans for the storm sewer system. Teichert explained the City is in the planning process. Public Hearings: Item 4a. Application for a New Retail Liquor License, Coopers Arena LLC DBA The Arena: Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at 5:37 p.m. Clerk Schumacher provided an overview of the application, the applicant meets all requirements for issuance and staff recommends approval. Councilperson McNare commended the applicants for the work they have done and they will do very well. Councilperson Bartling expressed his excitement at seeing this application come through. Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve a new retail liquor license for Coopers Arena LLC DBA The Arena, effective January 12, 2021, and for the duration of the present liquor license period ending March 31, 2021. Mayor Kemper echoed previous Council comments stating it was a well done business plan and she is happy to see another choice for eating downtown. Motion carried 5-0. Item 4b. Resolution No. 2071, a Resolution Authorizing Douglas DG, LLC to Proceed with a Type B Development for a Retail Store in a B-2 General Business Zone at 1105 East Richards Street (Old Airport Subdivision No. 1, Lot 3), Douglas, Wyoming Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at 5:41 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the development application and corresponding resolution, including a brief history of the property and its zoning code. The development is requesting 25 traditional and 2 ADA parking spaces instead of the required 41 traditional and 2 ADA spaces and development application; neither staff nor the applicant received comments regarding the application. The engineer did comment on the parking and the Council has the ability to use the number of spaces required in their decision. The Planning Commission recommends approval with the alternate parking plan. Kirk Farrelly with Capital Growth Buchalter spoke on behalf of the applicant stating they had nothing additional regarding the application. Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:46 p.m. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2071, a Resolution Authorizing Douglas DG, LLC to Proceed with a Type B Development for a Retail Store in a B-2 General Business Zone at 1105 East Richards Street (Old Airport Subdivision No. 1, Lot 3), Douglas, Wyoming, no discussion. Motion carried 3-1-1; Councilperson Pexton voting Nay; Councilperson McNare abstained. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Ordinance No. 1005, an Ordinance Annexing to the City of Douglas, Wyoming Certain Property to be Known as the PIONEER CEMETERY SUBDIVISION, Solely Owned by the City of Douglas, Wyoming; and Establishing a Zoning Classification for Said Property, Second Reading: Councilperson Barling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Ordinance No. 1005, an Ordinance Annexing to the City of Douglas, Wyoming Certain Property to be Known as the PIONEER CEMETERY SUBDIVISION, Solely Owned by the City of Douglas, Wyoming; and Establishing a Zoning Classification for Said Property, Second Reading, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5b. Ordinance No. 1006, an Ordinance Establishing the Overlay Zoning District of the Pioneer Cemetery Subdivision to Recognize the Significance of the Child’s Route of the Emigrant Trail Crossing and the Pioneer Cemetery and Supporting the Preservation of Both Sites, Second Reading: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Ordinance No. 1006, an Ordinance Establishing the Overlay Zoning District of the Pioneer Cemetery Subdivision to Recognize the Significance of the Child’s Route of the Emigrant Trail Crossing and the Pioneer Cemetery and Supporting the Preservation of Both Sites, Second Reading, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5c. Resolution No. 2072, a Resolution Authorizing the Douglas Police Department to Apply for 2021 Wyoming Department of Transportation Grant Funding for Highway Traffic Safety Enforcement Within the City of Douglas: Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2072, a Resolution Authorizing the Douglas Police Department to Apply for 2021 Wyoming Department of Transportation Grant Funding for Highway Safety Enforcement Within the City of Douglas. PD Chief Byerly provided an overview of the grant application and how funds are used. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5d. Appointment of President of the City Council, to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem through December 31, 2022: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to appoint Councilperson Bartling to serve as President of the City Council, to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem through December 31, 2022, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Bartling abstained. Item 5e. Appointment of Three (3) Federal Urban Systems Advisory Board Members; 2 City of Douglas Citizens and 1 Councilmember: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to appoint Councilperson McNare to the Federal Urban Systems Advisory Board for the duration of their term, January 12, 2021 to December 31, 2024, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson McNare abstained. Item 5f. Appointment of One (1) Converse County Community Service Block Grant Board member; One (1) Councilmember: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to appoint Councilperson Gilbreath to the Converse County Community Service Block Grant as a governmental representative, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Gilbreath abstained. Item 5g. Appointment of Two (2) Converse County Joint Justice Center (CCJJC) Joint Power Board Members; Two (2) Councilmembers: Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to appoint Mayor Kemper to the Converse County Joint Justice Center (CCJJC) Joint Power Board as a City of Douglas Governmental representative for Three (3) year terms or the conclusion of their elected/appointed term, whichever comes first, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1; Mayor Kemper abstained. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to appoint Councilperson McNare to the Converse County Joint Justice Center (CCJJC) Joint Power Board as a City of Douglas Governmental representative for Three (3) year terms or the conclusion of their elected/appointed term, whichever comes first, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson McNare abstained. Item 5h. Appointment of Two (2) Converse County Joint Powers Board Members, Two (2) Councilmembers, One (1) Year Terms: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to appoint Mayor Kemper to the Converse County Joint Power Board as a City of Douglas Governmental Representative for a One (1) Year Term, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1; Mayor Kemper abstained. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to appoint Councilperson Pexton to the Converse County Joint Power Board as a City of Douglas Governmental Representative for a One (1) Year Term, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Pexton abstained. Item 5i. Appointment of Two (2) Wyoming Community Gas Board Members, Two (2) Councilmembers, One (1) Year Terms: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to appoint Councilperson Gilbreath to the Wyoming Community Gas Board as a City of Douglas Governmental representative for a One (1) year term, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Gilbreath abstained. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to appoint Councilperson Bartling to the Wyoming Community Gas Board as a City of Douglas Governmental representative for a One (1) year term, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1; Councilperson Bartling abstained. Item 5j. Cooperation Agreement Between City of Douglas and Wyoming Department of Transportation: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Cooperation Agreement Between the City of Douglas and Wyoming Department of Transportation as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 6a. Department Reports: Department of Public Works, Administrative Services/Treasurer Department, Clerk Department, Planning & Community Development Department, Police Department; Item 6b. Treasurer’s Report – November 2020; Item 6c. Dashboards – November 2020; Item 6d. Minutes, Converse County Tourism Promotion Board: October 2020 & November 2020
Item 6e. Minutes, Planning & Zoning Commission – December 2020. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:00 p.m.
