Probate No. 7156...

DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, CONVERSE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE    )

OF                )    Probate No. 7156

                )

ROBERT M. GIBBS,        )

                )

        Deceased.    )

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF SUMMARY

DISTRIBUTION OF PROPERTY

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that James W. Gibbs, in his capacity as a Successor Trustee of the Robert M. Gibbs Revocable Trust, dated March 7, 1994, as the Applicant, did, on the 8th day of October 2020, file in the office of the Clerk of District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming, an Application For Decree

Of Summary Distribution Of Property owned by the Decedent, Robert M. Gibbs, and located in Wyoming. Objections thereto must be filed with the Clerk of the aforementioned Court before the expiration of the later of twenty (20) days after the mailing(s) required by Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 2-l-205(d) or thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of this Notice. If no timely objection to the Application is filed, the Court will enter a decree establishing the right and title to the property belonging to the Decedent and located in Wyoming.

    DATED this 13th day of October 2020.

YONKEE & TONER, LLP

By: /s/ Christopher Sherwood

Christopher M. Sherwood, WSB # 7-5161

319 West Dow Street

P. O. Box 6288

Sheridan, Wyoming 82801-1688

Telephone | (307) 674-7451

Fax I (307) 672-6250

E-mail | csherwood@yonkeetoner.com

Publish: October 21 & 28, 2020    4384

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.