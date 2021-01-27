C.C. Call for Bids...
CONVERSE COUNTY
CALL FOR BIDS – JANITORIAL SERVICES
Converse County is accepting bid proposals for Contract Janitorial Services-Converse County Offices until Monday, February 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Proposals must include monthly costs for after-hours janitorial services for the following office spaces: County Courthouse; Road & Bridge; Public Defender; and 4-H Extension. All personnel must be able pass to a criminal background check. Visit https://www.conversecounty.org/bids for a detailed list of duties and contract documents. Submit bids to the Clerk’s Office on behalf of the Maintenance Department, 107 N. 5th St., Ste. 114, Douglas, WY 82633. Proposals will be reviewed by the County Commissioners and anticipate a contract start date of Feb. 15, 2021. For questions or more information, call Don Gushurst, Maintenance Supervisor, at 307-359-0681; or the County Clerk at 307-358-2244.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk
Publish: January 27 & February 3, 2021 4529
