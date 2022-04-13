Abandoned Vehicle Auction...
Abandoned vehicle auction a White 2018 Ram 1500 VIN#1C6RR7ST4JS297607 no license plates. Auction will be held at #11 Hwy 59 OK Wrecking, Douglas, WY 82633, 4/22/2022 at 9:00 a.m. Expenses due at time of sale is $18,540.00.
Publish: April 13 & 20, 2022 5250
