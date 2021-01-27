Probate No. 7178...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7178
VIRGINIA K. STEPHENS )
aka VIRGINIA K. HANLIN, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF Virginia K. Stephens, INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS, AND DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT:
Notice is hereby given that the Petition of Converse County Land & Minerals, LLC, a Wyoming Limited Liability Company has filed a Peition For Determination of Heirship and Interests in Land of said decedent in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse County, Wyoming, that the date and places deaths of decedent are included on the original filed Petition, and that at the time of their deaths, the description of the real property interest situate in Wyoming of which said decedents died seized of is:
Township 35 North Range 69 West 6th Pincipal Medidian
Section 02: Lots 1-2, S2NE, SE
That said Petition shall be heard before this Court in the courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse, in the City of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, at the hour of 8:30 o’clock a.m. on the 1st day of April, 2021.
DATED this 8th day of January, 2021.
BY THE COURT:
/s/ F. Scott Peasley
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Publish: January 27, February 3, 10 & 17, 2021 4526
