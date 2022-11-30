C.C. Clerk-Transfer of
Liquor License...
NOTICE OF PULBIC HEARING FOR THE TRANSFER OF
RESTAURANT LIQUOR LICENSE
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMIING
Notice is hereby given that the applicant whose name is set forth below has filed an application for the transfer of a Restaurant Liquor License in the Office of the County Clerk, County of Converse, Wyoming. The name of said applicant, receipt date of application, type of license, and the description of the licensed premise are set forth as follows: Stinker Stores Inc., DBA Broken Wheel Restaurant; 11/22/2022; Restaurant Liquor License; 2332 E. Richards Street, Douglas, WY 82633. Protests, if any, against the issuance of this license will be heard at 10:00 a.m., Dec. 20, 2022, by the Board of Converse County Commissioners in Commission Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. Dated this 23rd day of November 2022.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: November 30 & December 7, 2022 5645
