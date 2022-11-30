Mineral Rights
NOTICE TO MINERAL RIGHTS OWNERS
REGARDING THE PROPOSED CEDAR SPRINGS IV WIND
ENERGY PROJECT, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
Cedar Springs IV Wind, LLC is developing the Cedar Springs IV Wind Energy Project which will be located on approximately 57,532 acres of land 13 miles northeast of Glenrock and will be accessed via State Highway 93 northwest of Douglas in Converse County, Wyoming. The Cedar Springs IV Wind Energy Project is a proposed commercial wind energy facility of up to approximately 390 megawatts in size that will contain approximately 72 wind turbines within the Project area and related facilities and equipment such as a project substation, operations and maintenance building, overhead and underground electrical distribution, collection, transmission and communication lines and facilities; electric transformers, interconnection equipment; roads and construction crane pads; meteorological towers and wind measuring equipment; maintenance yards and staging yards; storage areas; and related facilities and equipment. The site will be located on private and state of Wyoming-leased land located northwest of the Cedar Springs I, II, and III projects. This publication is meant to provide notice to mineral rights owners in or near the Project area. Cedar Springs IV Wind, LLC will be submitting applications to Converse County and the State of Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Industrial Siting Division to permit the Cedar Springs IV Wind Energy Project to be located on lands which may include the following areas of Converse County, Wyoming:
Township 36 North, Range 73 West, 6th P.M.
All or portions of Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 28, 29, and 30.
Township 36 North, Range 74 West, 6th P.M.
All or portions of Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, and 29.
Township 37 North, Range 73 West, 6th P.M.
All or portions of Sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 34.
Township 37 North, Range 74 West, 6th P.M.
All or portions of Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36.
Township 37 North, Range 75 West, 6th P.M.
All or portions of Sections 13, 14, 15, 22, 23, 24 and 27.
The submittal of a Wind Energy Permit Application to Converse County is planned for November 2022 and the permit application submittal to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Industrial Siting Division is planned for January 2023. Copies of the applications will thereafter be available at public libraries and local government offices in Converse County, Wyoming and the WDEQ-ISD office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Interested persons can submit comments in writing by mail at the following address: Cedar Springs IV Wind, LLC c/o NextEra Energy Resources 700 Universe Boulevard, Juno Beach, Florida 33408, Attn: Mitchell Daily. For additional information concerning the project, please contact Mitchell Daily at Mitchell.Daily@nexteraenergy.com.
Publish: November 30 & December 7, 2022 5637
