Probate No. 7192...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7192
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
DOROTHY LUELLA BUTLER, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR SUMMARY
DISTRIBUTION OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY
PLEASE BE ADVISED that Lynnette M. Butler has filed an Application with the above Court for a Summary Distribution of Real and Personal Property. The real property is described as follows, situate in Converse County, in the State of Wyoming:
Lot 9, Block 7, Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming; together with all improvements, hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto appertaining, or otherwise belonging, subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations of record.
Dorothy Luella Butler also owned personal property, which is also the subject matter of the Application, and is located within, and on, the real property described above.
Dorothy Luella Butler had sole interest at the time of her death in this real and personal property. Her interest in this property is to be distributed by the Court to Lynnette M. Butler and Thomas S. Butler. The Application is on file in the Office of the Clerk of the District Court of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming, and may be reviewed by any interested person. Immediately following the second publication of this Notice, the Court shall be requested to consider the Application and enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the property.
Dated this 19th day of January, 2020.
s/Paul J. Hickey
Paul J. Hickey, Attorney for Applicants
Publish: January 27 & February 3, 2021 4528
