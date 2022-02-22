Notice of
Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given that the following public hearing will be held on March 2, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. in the Converse County Commissioners’ Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming to obtain citizens’ comments on the following proposed vacation and replat.
The proposed vacation of Lot 4 of the Horsethief Subdivision and replat into Lot 14 and 15 is located in a portion of Section 7, T28N, R71W of the 6th P.M., Converse County.
Additional information may be obtained in the Converse County Special Projects Office, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite B-6, Douglas, Wyoming.
/s/ Holly S. Richardson, Commissioners’ Assistant
Publish: February 23, 2022 5189
