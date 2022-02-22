Oil & Gas Commssion...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, March 7, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
656-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Newman Fed 3773-2413 1FH fka Brushy Creek 3773-12-13-24-2FH / 13.24-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
657-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Newman Fed 3773-2413 3FH fka Brushy Creek 3773-12-13-24-2F2H / 13.24-37-73 / Turner / Converse
659-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Willow Creek 3773 25 36 1FH fka Duck Creek 3773-25-36-1FH / 25.36-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
803-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 43-17, 44-17 and 1424-18 / 29.32-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse
804-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Muirhead Fed 3974-2932 1NH aka NBRR 39N-74W-2932-2H / 29.32-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse
14-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Allemand 3975-34-27-N2H / 27.34-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse
15-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Allemand 3975-34-27-N3H / 27.34-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse
41-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Cedar 2413-20H / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Parkman / Converse, Campbell
42-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Cedar 2413-19H / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Parkman / Converse, Campbell
84-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Midge Fed 4171-36-24-4 TH / 23.24.25.26-41-71 / Turner / Converse, Campbell
85-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Midge Fed 4171-36-23-1E NH / 23.24.25.26-41-71 / Niobrara / Converse, Campbell
86-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Midge Fed 4171-36-24-3E NH / 23.24.25.26-41-71 / Niobrara / Converse, Campbell
103-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / 8M - Kimmeridge NPRB; Sasquatch SWSW 3473-2029-001MH / 20.29-34-73 / Mowry / Converse
104-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / 8M - Kimmeridge NPRB; Sasquatch SWSW 3473-2029-001NH / 20.29-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse
105-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / 8M - Kimmeridge NPRB; Sasquatch SWSW 3473-2029-001TH / 20.29-34-73 / Turner / Converse
118-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Patterson 3874-22-15-NH / 15.22-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse
119-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Patterson 3874-22-15-N2H / 15.22-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse
120-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Patterson 3874-22-15-N3H / 15.22-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse
121-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Patterson 3874-22-15-N4H / 15.22-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse
122-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Patterson 3874-22-15-S2H / 15.22-38-74 / Shannon / Converse
123-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Duck Creek 3674-2-11-1NH / 2.11-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse
124-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Brehm Fee 11-2-3674NH / 2.11-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse
150-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Cedar 2413-01H / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Niobrara / Campbell, Converse
151-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Dogwood 2536-01H fka Arbalest 219-2536H / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Niobrara / Campbell, Converse
189-2022 / WOGCC / Show Cause; Anadarko E&P Onshore; Failure to Obtain Approval Prior to Stimulation and Failure to Timely Report Stimulation for Ride Fed 3670-28-P1H / NA / NA / Converse
202-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Force Pool; Aspen 10W03-1NH / 3.10-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse
203-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Force Pool; Aspen 10W03-4NH / 3.10-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse
207-2022 / Chesapeake Exploration / 511.245-Acre D&S Unit for NWFU 30-34-71 USA B TR 21H / 19.30-34-71; 24-34-72 / Turner / Converse
216-2022 / Peterson Energy Operating / Establish Morton (Sussex) Enhanced Oil Recovery Unit of 1160-Acres /
20.21.27.28.29-32-70 / Sussex / Converse
237-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2557.84-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 270-16, 271-16, 272-16, 273-16 and 1697-20 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
238-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 10 Niobrara) / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
239-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2558.80-Acre D&S Unit / 27.34-36-71; 3.10-35-71 / Parkman / Converse
240-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 27.34-36-71; 3.10-35-71 / Parkman / Converse
252-2022 / EOG Resources / 3149.41-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 270-11 and 276-11 [AMND] / 18.19.30.31-41-72; 6-40-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 15th day of February 2022.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: February 23, 2022 5188
