Oil & Gas Commssion...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, March 7, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO.  /  APPLICANT  /  MATTER  /  S-T-R  /  FORMATION  /  COUNTY

656-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Newman Fed 3773-2413 1FH fka Brushy Creek 3773-12-13-24-2FH / 13.24-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

657-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Newman Fed 3773-2413 3FH fka Brushy Creek 3773-12-13-24-2F2H / 13.24-37-73 / Turner / Converse

659-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Willow Creek 3773 25 36 1FH fka Duck Creek 3773-25-36-1FH / 25.36-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

803-2021 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in 43-17, 44-17 and 1424-18 / 29.32-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse

804-2021 / Continental Resources / Force Pool; Muirhead Fed 3974-2932 1NH aka NBRR 39N-74W-2932-2H / 29.32-39-74 / Niobrara / Converse

14-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Allemand 3975-34-27-N2H / 27.34-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse

15-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Allemand 3975-34-27-N3H / 27.34-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse

41-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Cedar 2413-20H / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Parkman / Converse, Campbell

42-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Cedar 2413-19H / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Parkman / Converse, Campbell

84-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Midge Fed 4171-36-24-4 TH / 23.24.25.26-41-71 / Turner / Converse, Campbell

85-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Midge Fed 4171-36-23-1E NH / 23.24.25.26-41-71 / Niobrara / Converse, Campbell

86-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Midge Fed 4171-36-24-3E NH / 23.24.25.26-41-71 / Niobrara / Converse, Campbell

103-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / 8M - Kimmeridge NPRB; Sasquatch SWSW 3473-2029-001MH / 20.29-34-73 / Mowry / Converse

104-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / 8M - Kimmeridge NPRB; Sasquatch SWSW 3473-2029-001NH / 20.29-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse

105-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / 8M - Kimmeridge NPRB; Sasquatch SWSW 3473-2029-001TH / 20.29-34-73 / Turner / Converse

118-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Patterson 3874-22-15-NH / 15.22-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse

119-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Patterson 3874-22-15-N2H / 15.22-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse

120-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Patterson 3874-22-15-N3H / 15.22-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse

121-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Patterson 3874-22-15-N4H / 15.22-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse

122-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Patterson 3874-22-15-S2H / 15.22-38-74 / Shannon / Converse

123-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Duck Creek 3674-2-11-1NH / 2.11-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse

124-2022 / Wold Energy Partners / Force Pool; Brehm Fee 11-2-3674NH / 2.11-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse

150-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Cedar 2413-01H / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Niobrara / Campbell, Converse

151-2022 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Dogwood 2536-01H fka Arbalest 219-2536H / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Niobrara / Campbell, Converse

189-2022 / WOGCC / Show Cause; Anadarko E&P Onshore; Failure to Obtain Approval Prior to Stimulation and Failure to Timely Report Stimulation for Ride Fed 3670-28-P1H / NA / NA / Converse

202-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Force Pool; Aspen 10W03-1NH / 3.10-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse

203-2022 / Northwoods Operating, Northwoods Land / Force Pool; Aspen 10W03-4NH / 3.10-39-75 / Niobrara / Converse

207-2022 / Chesapeake Exploration / 511.245-Acre D&S Unit for NWFU 30-34-71 USA B TR 21H / 19.30-34-71; 24-34-72 / Turner / Converse

216-2022 / Peterson Energy Operating / Establish Morton (Sussex) Enhanced Oil Recovery Unit of 1160-Acres /

20.21.27.28.29-32-70 / Sussex / Converse

237-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2557.84-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 270-16, 271-16, 272-16, 273-16 and 1697-20 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

238-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 10 Niobrara) / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

239-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2558.80-Acre D&S Unit / 27.34-36-71; 3.10-35-71 / Parkman / Converse

240-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 27.34-36-71; 3.10-35-71 / Parkman / Converse

252-2022 / EOG Resources / 3149.41-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify 270-11 and 276-11 [AMND] / 18.19.30.31-41-72; 6-40-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above.  Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 15th day of February 2022.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: February 23, 2022    5188

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.