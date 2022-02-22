Case No. 7346...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CONVERSE COUNTY
STATE OF WYOMING
In the Matter of William C. Lindmier, Jr. )
Also known as W.C. Lindmier, Jr., )
)
Deceased. ) Case No. 7346
Notice of Application for Decree of Summary Distribution of Property
Notice is hereby given that Kyle Lund, Vice President and Trust Officer of Converse County Bank, the successor trustee of the William C. Lindmier, Jr. Revocable Trust Agreement dated October 1, 2007, filed an Application for Decree of Summary Distribution of Property on February 4, 2022 in the office of the Clerk of the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming. The application requests that the following described property be set over to Converse County Bank, the successor trustee of the William C. Lindmier, Jr. Revocable Trust Agreement dated October 1, 2007:
Lots 3, 4 and 5 of Block 12 Section 10 – Spaces 5 & 6 each lot in Park Cemetery situate in Section 9, Township 32 North, Range 71 West as the same is platted of record in the office of the County Clerk and Ex-Officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming together with all and singular the necessary appurtenances thereto appertaining.
Any objection to the application must be filed with the Clerk of the District Court before the expiration of the later of twenty (20) days after the mailings required by Wyo. Stat. §2-1-205(d) or thirty (30) days after the date of the first publication of this notice. An untimely objection is forever barred. If no timely objection is filed, the court will enter a decree establishing the right and title to the property.
Dated this 7th day of February 2022.
____________________________
Kyle Lund, VP and Trust Officer of
Converse County Bank, successor trustee
of the William C. Lindmier, Jr. Revocable Trust
Agreement dated October 1, 2007
Publish: February 16 & 23, 2022 5179
