STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)SS
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
JUSTIN PEREGOY and ASHLEY )
PEREGOY, husband and wife )
Plaintiffs, )
) CV - 18488
Vs. )
)
SHAWNEE CREEK ENTERPRISES, )
CO., a Wyoming Corporation , RONALD G. )
VIHER AND DONALD FRANKLIN LOW AND )
THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ANTON )
W. DOLEZAL A/K/A ANTON DOLEZAL, )
SUBJECT TO THE ADMINISTRATION )
OF THE DECEDENT AND THE HEIRS )
AND DEVISEES OF FRANK W. DOLEZAL )
A/K/A FRANK WILLIAM DOLEZAL, )
SUBJECT TO THE ADMINISTRATION OF )
THE DECEDENT AND VIVIAN E. VIHER )
AND THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF )
EARL OAKLEY A/K/A EARL JAMES )
TAYLOR OAKLEY, SUBJECT TO THE )
ADMINISTRATION OF THE DECEDENT )
AND EAST ANTELOPE RANCH, LLC, a )
Wyoming Limited Liability Company, ) )
Defendants. )
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
OF PETITION FOR PRIVATE ROAD EASEMENT
TO: Donald Franklin Low and the heirs and devisees of Anton W. Dolezal a/k/a Anton Dolezal subject to the administration of the decedent and the heirs and devisees of Frank W. Dolezal a/k/a Frank William Dolezal, subject to the administration of the decedent and Vivian E. Viher and the heirs and devisees of Earl Oakley a/k/a Earl James Taylor Oakley, subject to the administration of the decedent
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Private Road Easement was filed by Justin Peregoy and Ashley Peregoy, the above-named Plaintiffs, in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Civil Action No. 18488 on February 3rd, 2022.
The object of said suit is obtaining a permanent private road easement across the lands of the Defendants, and to grant Plaintiffs the right to access the property across said lands during the pendency of this action, to wit:
Township 32 North, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M.
Section 11: SWSW; SESW
Section 14: SWNW; NWNW; NENW
YOU ARE REQUIRED to file with the Clerk of District Court, whose address is: 107 N. 5th St., Suite 228, Douglas, WY 82633, an Answer to said Petition on or before March 2nd, 2022, failing which judgment by default may be rendered against you for the relief claimed.
Dated: February 3rd, 2022.
Clerk of District Court
By: __________________________
District Court Clerk
Publish: February 9, 16, 23 & March 2, 2022 5172
