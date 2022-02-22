Probate of Will...
Notice of Probate of Will
TO ALL INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF: GARY JAMES LAMBERT
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that, on January 31, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of the above decedent was admitted to probate by the District Court of Converse County, Wyoming, in Probate No. 7341; and that Thomas G. Lambert was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside said Will shall be filed in said Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or thereafter be forever barred.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that all persons indebted to decedent or decedent’s estate are requested to make immediate payment to the Personal Representative’s agent, Frank D. Peasley, at 119 S. 3rd Street, Douglas, WY 82633.
CREDITORS HAVING CLAIMS against the decedent or the estate are required to file them, in duplicate, with necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice. If such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid they will be forever barred.
/s/Thomas G. Lambert
Thomas G. Lambert, Personal Representative
Publish: February 9, 16 & 23, 2022 5165
