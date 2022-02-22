LaPrele Irrigation District...
The Annual Meeting of the LaPrele Irrigation District will be held on
Saturday March 5, 2022 @ 6pm
Converse County Library Meeting Room
RESPEC & HDR will be giving a Project Update
NOTICE OF INTENT
to amend LaPrele Irrigation District’s
Handbook of District Bylaws and Shareholder Rules and Regulations
LaPrele Irrigation District is proposing to adopt comprehensive revisions to its Handbook of District Bylaws and Shareholder Rules and Regulations (the “Handbook”). The reasons for the revisions are to clarify the District’s rules and procedures, and to avoid prospective inconsistencies with State Statutes. The proposed Handbook revisions involve the following topics: definitions, general water use policies, water delivery, use of easements, use of District property, subdivision of land, enforcement of rules, and bylaws (Introduction, Rules 1.1 through 3.6, and Articles I through XVI).
The District is also proposing to adopt new rules and regulations to memorialize its procedures for the following types of requests: 1) variances, 2) proposed changes to the District’s boundaries, and 3) public records. The basis and purpose of these proposed rules is to ensure clarity and consistency in the submission and processing of these three types of requests. Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 41-7-303.
Finally, the District is proposing to adopt new rules and regulations that set forth its procedures for contested cases. The basis and purpose of these proposed rules is to comply with Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 16-3-102(a)(i). The proposed Handbook revisions and proposed new rules meet, and do not exceed, the minimum substantive state statutory requirements.
Copies of the proposed Handbook revisions are available at the District’s office located at 715 South 4th St., Douglas, Wyoming 82633. Please contact the District at 307-359-3866 to schedule a time to review the Handbook revisions at the office.
Copies of the proposed Handbook revisions will also be available during the District’s Annual Meeting. Interested persons may present their views on the proposed Handbook revisions and proposed new rules during the LID Annual Meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Converse County Library, 300 Walnut Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.
Written comments may be mailed to LaPrele Irrigation District, P.O. Box 115, Douglas, Wyoming 82633; or emailed to lapreleirrigationdistrict@gmail.com.
To be considered by the LID Board of Commissioners, all comments must be received by the District on or before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022. If you have any questions, Korry Lewis, LID Attorney, at 307-757-6872 or korry@lewis.law.
