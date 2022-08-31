Finding of No
Significant Impact...
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
TO ALL INTERESTED GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES AND PUBLIC GROUPS: As required by guidelines for the Wyoming State Environmental Review process, the Wyoming Depart of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has performed an environmental review of the proposed State Revolving Fund (SRF) supported action below:
Douglas Level II Water Supply Project
Converse County, Wyoming
With a total cost of $1,169,500.00 / with SRF funds of $0.00
The proposed project consists of drilling and testing a single test well for the Wyoming Water Development Commission on behalf of the City of Douglas.
Based on the current project budget of $1,169,500.00, the City of Douglas plans to borrow zero dollars ($0.00) from the Wyoming (Clean Water and/or Drinking Water) State Revolving Loan Fund. Currently, any loan repayment will occur from existing water accounts. The average rate increase is estimated to be zero dollars ($0.00/month) per user. Current loan terms are a 2.5% interest rate and 20 years.
No significant adverse environmental impacts will occur due to this project. The proposed project will not adversely affect wetlands, prime agricultural lands, threatened or endangered species habitats, historical sites, or sites with environmentally sensitive characteristics. The primary impacts of the project will be short-term, and construction related.
The review process did not indicate significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed action. Consequently, DEQ has made a preliminary decision not to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). DEQ has taken this action on the basis of a review of the environmental assessment document and other supporting data, which are on file at the DEQ Cheyenne Office. The public may review these documents upon request.
Comments supporting or disagreeing with this decision may be submitted for DEQ consideration. Address all questions and comments to Stan Miller, SRF Project Engineer, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 W 17th Street, Suite 200, Cheyenne, WY 82002, Telephone 307.777.6371, Fax 307.635.1784, email: Stanley.miller@wyo.gov. After evaluating the comments received, DEQ will make a final decision; however, DEQ will take no administrative action for at least 30 days after publication of this Finding of No Significant Impact.
Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov
Publish: August 31, 2022 5497
