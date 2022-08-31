C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, August 16, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2022. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Tony Lehner and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Commissioner Robert Short was excused to attend the 2022 WCCA Congressional tour. Mr. Todd Mattson, HDR Engineering, provided updates on the Mormon Canyon Road Reconstruction Project. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, provided an overview of department activities. Mr. Grant moved to approve a bore permit with Bridger Pipeline LLC for a 6” steel crude oil pipeline on CR43/Walker Creek Road; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Consulting Engineer; Mr. Tim Schenk, GSG Architecture; and Mr. Logan Ridgway, Sampson Construction Project Manager, provided an overview of the CCJJC Phase 2 Project. Following lengthy discussion, Mr. Colling moved to approve Amendment No. 6 between Converse County and GSG Architecture for additional design services in the amount of $21.554; Mr. Grant seconded; motion approved. The project remains on budget; approximately 35% of the project has been completed. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 11:06 a.m. to receive public comment on revisions to Converse County Subdivision Regulations. Ms. Holly Richardson provided an overview; the change is to conform to HB002, Enrolled Act No. 44, pertaining to water rights in Title 15 of Wyoming Statutes; changes apply to both minor and major subdivisions. There were no written comments received regarding these revisions, nor were there any public comments in favor or opposition of the revisions. The public hearing closed at 11:13 a.m. Mr. Grant moved to approve the amended subdivision regulations; Mr. Lehner seconded; discussion followed regarding why this is occurring; no further discussion and motion carried. Mr. Rob Robertson, U.S. Forest Service District Ranger, provided several agency updates pertaining to Converse County. The meeting recessed at 12:15 p.m. for lunch and reconvened at 1:04 p.m. The minutes of the Aug. 2 and 3, 2022 regular Commission meeting were approved and ordered filed. Following discussion of the EDA grant submitted that was denied earlier this year, Mr. Colling moved to increase the match commitment 400000 for an EDA Grant for development of a Construction Tech Program at EWC, and to move forward with a resolution to resubmit the grant at the next regular meeting; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the MOU between the WY Office of Guardian Ad Litem and Converse County for a term from July 1, 2022 until June 30, 2024; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Annual Contribution Agreement between the County Commissioners and UW Extension from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 in the amount of 23712 annually; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve monthly reports for July: Public Health: 7808.38; Sheriff: 930.43; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to void warrants #63440, 142.00; #63323 71.01; and #063026 25.00; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to reappoint Mr. Chuck Engebretsen to the Parks & Rec Board for a 3-year term until June 2025; Mr. Lehner seconded; following discussion regarding no other applicants being received for this position, motion carried. The Commission signed signature cards from Converse County Bank allowing the Technical Services Dept. to obtain a department-specific county credit card. Ms. Dru Palmer, DRU Consulting, provided an overview of various federal agency interactions and ongoing projects. The Commission discussed a potential resolution to authorize pari-mutuel wagering on the General Election ballot. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution No. 13-22 Authorizing a Pari-Mutuel Wagering Question to be Placed on 2022 General Election Ballot for Converse County, Wyoming; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 2:15 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Jim Willox, Chairman
Publish: August 31, 2022 5496
