Abandoned Vehicle...
Abandoned Vehicle Auction
2010 Chev Traverse Abandoned at Precision Auto. VIN 1GNLVFED5AS143715. Plate 13-2178, Lienholder Converse County Bank. $9320.21 due for repairs, $5,435.00 due for storage. Auction will be held at 1430 E. Richards in Douglas on Sept. 9 at 1pm.
Publish: August 31 & September 7, 2022 5489
