Notice of Foreclosure...
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (the “Note”) dated November 09, 2019, executed and delivered by Vonika K Lelei to Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC and a real estate mortgage (the “Mortgage”) of the same date securing the Note, which Mortgage was executed and delivered by Vonika K Lelei, a Married Woman (the “Mortgagors”), to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC, and which Mortgage was recorded on November 19, 2019, as Doc No. 1089927 Book 1688 Page 661 in the records of the office of the County Clerk and exofficio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming; and
WHEREAS, the mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignee: Caliber Home Loans, Inc.
Assignment dated: 11/12/2021
Assignment recorded: 11115/2021
Assignment recording information: Doc No. 1109552 Book 1752 Page 136
All in the records of the County clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, Wyoming.
WHEREAS, the Mortgage contains a power of sale which by reason of said default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part there-of, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued; and
WHEREAS, written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of first publication of this notice of sale being the total sum of$198,508.06 which sum consists of the unpaid principal balance of$174,763.02 plus Interest accrued to the date of the first publication of this notice in the amount of $12,972.06, plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of first publication of this notice of sale;
WHEREAS, the property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid;
NOW, THEREFORE Caliber Home Loans, Inc., as the Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon on October 04, 2022, at Converse County Courthouse located at 107 N 5th ST, Douglas , WY 82633, Converse County for application on the above-described
amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to-wit:
Lot 16, Block 4, “Dilts Subdivision Lots 16 & 17 Block 4,” an Addition to the City of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming.
Formerly Known As:
Lot 14 and part of Lot 15, Block 4, Dilts Subdivision to tbe Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming.
With an address of: 815 Leal St, Douglas, WY 82633
Together with all improvements thereon situate and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.
Date: 8-22-22
/s/ Brian G Sayer
Brian G Sayer
C. Morgan Lasley
Marcello G. Rojas
THE SAYER LAW GROUP, P.C.
925 E. 4th St.
Waterloo, Iowa 50703
319-234-2530
319-232-6341
Publish: August 31, September 7, 14 & 21, 2022 5491
