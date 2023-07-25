C.C. Commissioner
Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, July 13, 2023
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on July 18, 2023. Present in person were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Mike Colling, and Trent Kaufman; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, provided departmental updates. Ms. Pam McCullough, Clerk of District Court, shared concerns regarding access to her offices in the CCJJC. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. to consider public comment on proposed revisions to the Converse County Subdivision Regulations; Ms. Tory Walsh, Special Projects Coordinator, provided an overview of all proposed revisions and why the change is necessary. The Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval previously at their May 16, 2023, regular meeting. There were no written or public comments received. Lengthy discussion ensued; the public hearing closed at 10:42 a.m. and the regular meeting reconvened. The Commission directed Ms. Walsh to make revisions as recommended and return later in the meeting for final approval. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 11:00 a.m. to consider public comment on the vacation of portions of Lots 58 and 59, Rolling Hills Subdivision No. 1, to be replatted into Lots 93 and 94, Rolling Hills Subdivision No. 1, commonly known as 4 Cooper Road. An overview was provided by Ms. Tory Walsh, Special Projects Coordinator. There were written comments received on May 9, 2023, in opposition of the application from Mr. and Mrs. James and DeDe Holden. The Planning & Zoning Commission considered the application on June 20, 2023, and recommended approval contingent upon requirements to notate utility easements on the final plat and an acknowledgment of W.S. 18-5-319 pertaining to fencing. The applicant, Mr. Richard Alexander, was present and provided comments. There were no other written or public comments in favor or opposition of the application; the public hearing closed at 11:23 a.m. and reconvened into the regular meeting. Following lengthy discussion, Mr. Grant moved to approve the vacation of portions of Lots 58 and 59, Rolling Hills Subdivision No. 1, and replat into Lots 93 and 94, Rolling Hills Subdivision No. 1 as outlined, with the deletion of note number 12 as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and adding the requirement to notate utility easements on the final plat; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Construction Manager/Owner’s Representative, and Mr. Tim Schenk, GSG Architecture, provided a project status report for the CCJJC Phase 2 project; Mr. Short moved to approve Change Order No. 10, total cost 15928, increasing the overall cost of project to 24652,800, as presented; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The meeting recessed for lunch at 12:06 p.m. and reconvened at 1:08 p.m. The minutes of the July 5, 2023, regular Commission meeting and the July 17, 2023, Special Commission meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve monthly reports for the month of June: Public Health 2985.00; Sheriff 2101.93; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution 08-23 Corrected, Amending Prohibition of Pets at Ayres Natural Bridge Park, Converse County, WY; correction is to repeal Resolution 03-99; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve Resolution 09-23, Appropriating Money for the Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Budget of Converse County, WY; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve FY2024 Aid to Others Agreements, each for a term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024; Mr. Short seconded; it was noted for the record that there are not yet agreements with Wyoming State Fair or Human Resource Council; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the contract between the County and Leslie Weidenhamer for janitorial services, July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, for a total contract amount of 61920; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Ms. Dru Palmer, DRU Consulting, provided an overview of various federal agency interactions and ongoing projects. Mr. Short moved to ratify the MOU between the County and MHCC for Inmate Nursing Services, July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, for a total contract amount of 180750; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify the MOU the County and MHCC for Primary Care Services, July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, for a total contract amount of 60000; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify the Contract between the County and Cornerstone for Security Door Maintenance at the CCJJC from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, for a total contract amount of 13130; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify the Grant Agreement between the County and US Department of Transportation FAA for the Airport Improvement Program, July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, total amount of 3489786; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Ms. Kristin Watson, HR Director, provided departmental updates. Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director, and Ms. Tory Walsh, Special Projects Coordinator, provided updated Subdivision Regulations and application changes. Following review of the changes, Mr. Short moved to approve and adopt the amended Subdivision Regulations as presented; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to recess into Executive Session per W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix) to consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law; Mr. Short seconded; the motion carried; the regular meeting recessed at 3:54 p.m. and reconvened at 4:58 p.m. The regular meeting adjourned at 5:08 p.m. A regular meeting of this Board will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, August 1 and 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within Commission Chambers, located at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend. To get on the agenda, call the County Clerk’s Office by the Thursday prior to the meeting. Per W.S. §18-3-516(f), access to county information can be obtained at the County’s official website, www.conversecountywy.gov or by calling the County Clerk’s Office at (307) 358-2244. NOTE: The County Courthouse will be closed on July 4, 2023, in observance of Independence Day, and no Commission meeting will be held.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: July 26, 2023 6094
