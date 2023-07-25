C.C. Commissioners
Approved Special Meeting...
Approved Special Meeting Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, July 17, 2023
The special meeting was called to order at 4:00 p.m. on July 17, 2023. Present were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short and Mike Colling; County Clerk, Karen Rimmer; and County Treasurer, Joel Schell. Commissioner Trent Kaufman was excused. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 4:00 p.m. to consider public comments on the proposed FY2024 Converse County annual budget. There were no written or public comments in favor or opposition of the proposed FY2024 budget. Following final comments, Mr. Willox closed the public hearing 4:14 p.m. No action was taken. The special meeting adjourned at 4:15 p.m. A regular meeting of this Board will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within Commission Chambers, located at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend. To get on the agenda, call the Clerk’s Office by the Thursday before the meeting. Per W.S. §18-3-516(f), access to county information can be obtained at www.conversecountywy.gov or by calling the County Clerk’s Office at (307) 358-2244.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: July 26, 2023 6093
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.