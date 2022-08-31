City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Minutes, August 22, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; Brandon Frye, Parks & Cemetery Supervisor; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – August 22, 2022; Item 2b. Minutes, City Council Work Session: August 8, 2022; Item 2c. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting: August 8, 2022; Item 2d. Minutes, Special City Council Meeting: August 11, 2022. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: None. Proclamations/Presentations: Item 4a. Hunger Action Month Proclamation. Councilperson McNare read the proclamation into the record and presented it to Victoria Ziton, representing Food Bank of Wyoming. Ms. Ziton thanked the community for their efforts and asked for council and community members to carve out time in September to help those faced with food scarcity challenges. The council thanked Ms. Ziton for her work. Ordinances: Item 5a. Ordinance No. 1013, an Ordinance Amending Table 4-2 and Table 5.8-2 and Sections 16.6.31, and 16.6.24.3(i) of the Douglas Municipal Code, Third Reading. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Ordinance No. 1013 as presented, on its Third and Final Reading. Motion carried 5-0. Public Hearings: PREVIOUSLY TABLED: Item 6a. Resolution No. 2022-19, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit to Justin Winney to allow the Short-Term Rental of a Dwelling in a R-1 Residential Zoning District at 406 S. 6th Street (Original Town of Douglas, Block 35, Lot 2). Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:37 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the application, a history of the property, and the recommendation by Planning & Zoning Commission to approve the application with conditions as stated. No public comments either in favor or opposition to the application. Kemper closed the public hearing at approximately 5:40 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2022-19 with conditions as presented. Councilperson McNare thanked the applicant for their patience as council looked at how to make the ordinance more user friendly. Mr. Winney thanked the council for having an open mind and adjusting. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 7a. Resolution No. 2022-22, a Resolution to Apply for Economic Development Administration Assistance to Coal Impacted Communities Program. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Resolution No. 2022-22 as presented. Brief Discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 7b. Resolution No. 2022-24, a Resolution Updating the City of Douglas Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2022-22 as presented. Brief Discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 7c. Agreement: Homax Oil Sales Inc. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve renewing the agreement and the addendum to the agreement with Homax Oil Sales Inc. and authorize the City Administrator to sign any additional documents as needed. Motion carried 5-0. Council Discussion and Non-Action Items: Item 8a. Quarterly Financial Report: Quarter Ending June 30, 2022; Item 8b. Treasurer’s Report: June 2022; Item 8c. Treasurer’s Report: July 2022; Item 8d. Dashboards: July 2022. Item 7. Administrator’s Report: Administrator Cox provided the council with an overview of the following: State Fair was a success, he thanked Rick Andrews and his crew for hanging the banners downtown; current vacancy on the Wyoming State Fair Board, duly appointed by the county and city; 2nd & 3rd Street project update, paving this week and concrete work next week on the north 200 blocks, slurry sealing and striping happening in September; overview of his upcoming schedule and the next team meeting which Councilperson Bartling will be attending. Item 8. Executive Session: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to adjourn into Executive Session for the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, right to practice, dismissal, complaints or charges against a public officer, professional person or employee, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(ii). Motion carried 5-0. City Council adjourned into Executive Session at approximately 5:49 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: August 31, 2022 5485
