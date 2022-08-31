Oil & Gas

Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO.  /  APPLICANT  /  MATTER  /  S-T-R  /  FORMATION  /  COUNTY

587-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-3NH; API 49-009-46414 / 13.24-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse

588-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-3MH; API 49-009-46413 / 13.24-35-74 / Mowry / Converse

589-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-2FH; API 49-009-46430 / 13.24-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

590-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-7NH; API 49-009-46464 / 15.22-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse

591-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-4FH; API 49-009-46397 / 14.23-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

592-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-7MH; API 49-009-46402 / 14.23-35-74 / Mowry / Converse

593-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-7NH; API 49-009-46403 / 14.23-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse

594-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-7MH; API 49-009-46463 / 15.22-35-74 / Mowry / Converse

595-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-4FH; API 49-009-46458 / 15.22-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

599-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling of Additional Parties in 1920-Acre D&S Unit, Dockets 474-22 and 475-22; Rankin Fed 22-273668-2XTPH; API 49-009-48179 / 21.22.27.28-36-68 / Teapot / Converse

600-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling of Additional Parties; Rankin Fed 21-283668-4XTPH; API 49-009-48052 / 21.22.27.28-36-68 / Teapot / Converse

632-2022 / Continental Resources / 870.41-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7-34-72 / Frontier, Turner / Converse

633-2022 / Continental Resources / 3627.48-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 4.5.6.7.8.9.16.17.18-34-72 / Frontier, Turner / Converse

634-2022 / Continental Resources / Increased Density (Total 4 Turner) [AMND] / 4.5.6.7.8.9.16.17.18-34-72 / Frontier, Turner / Converse

636-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cascade Fed 3873-3427 1FH; API 49-009-36069 [AMND] / 27.34-38-73 / Frontier, Turner / Converse

637-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cascade Fed 3873-2734 3TH; API 49-009-36067 [AMND] / 27.34-38-73 / Frontier, Turner / Converse

638-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Citra Fed 3773-0310 1FH fka FRNR-TRN 37N-73W-0310-7H; API 49-009-44888 [AMND] / 3.10.15.22.27-37-73 / Frontier, Turner / Converse

640-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Citra Fed 3773-1003 3FH; API 49-009-48796 [AMND] / 3.10.15.22.27-37-73 / Frontier, Turner / Converse

737-2022 / W.I. Moore Ranch Co. / Surface Owner Objection to EOG Resources’ Surety Bond for construction of wells / 3.4.24-40-74; 17-41-73 / NA / Converse, Campbell

753-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-39-71 / Parkman / Converse

754-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 3.10.15-39-72 / Parkman / Converse

755-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-39-71 / Parkman / Converse

756-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16-39-72 / Parkman / Converse

757-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse

758-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse

759-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16-39-72 / Niobrara / Converse

760-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 3.10.15-39-72 / Niobrara / Converse

761-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-39-71 / Mowry / Converse

762-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16-39-72 / Mowry / Converse

763-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 3.10.15-39-72 / Mowry / Converse

764-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-39-71 / Mowry / Converse

765-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend, or Modify Applicable

Orders / 28.33-39-72; 4-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse

775-2022 / Southwestern Production Corporation / Flare Gas; Wells within Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit (WYW189393X) / 2.3-34-76;

8.9.10.11.13.14.15.16.17.18.19.20.21.22.23.24.25.26.27.28.29.30.

31.32.33.34.35.36-35-76; 25.36-35-77 / Shannon / Converse

779-2022 / Three Crown Petroleum / 280.78-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 20.29.32-38-74 / Frontier / Converse

780-2022 / Three Crown Petroleum / 280.78-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 20.29.32-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse

781-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-12E NH; API 49-009-48851 / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Turner / Converse

801-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1MDXH; API 49-009-41917 / 1.12-38-73 / Muddy / Converse

802-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1MWXH; API 49-009-41360 / 1.12-38-73 / Mowry / Converse

803-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1NXH; API 49-009-41366 / 1.12-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse

804-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-2MDXH; API 49-009-41380 / 2.11-38-73 / Muddy / Converse

805-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-1MWXH; API 49-009-41381 / 2.11-38-73 / Mowry / Converse

806-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-3NXH; API 49-009-4

1377 / 2.11-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse

807-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-1MDXH; API 49-009-41936 / 13.24-38-73 / Muddy / Converse

808-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-1MWXH; API 49-009-41473 / 13.24-38-73 / Mowry / Converse

809-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-8NXH; API 49-009-41400 / 13.24-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse

810-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Nimitz 3873-1522-1MDXH; API 49-009-41706 / 15.22-38-73 / Muddy / Converse

811-2022 / Continental Resources / 1918.04-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 5.8.17-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse

812-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Niobrara) / 5.8.17-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse

813-2022 / Continental Resources / 1982.56-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18-35-72 / Niobrara / Converse

814-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 6.7.18-35-72 / Niobrara / Converse

815-2022 / Continental Resources / 1970.28-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse

816-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Niobrara) / 6.7.18-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse

817-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 3 Niobrara) / 29.32-35-68 / Niobrara / Converse

818-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 4179-19 and 4180-19 / 15.22-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse

819-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 4181-19 and 4182-19 / 14.23-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse

820-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 129-11, 4183-19 and 4184-19 / 13.24-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse

821-2022 / Continental Resources / 640-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 22.27-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse

822-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Niobrara) / 22.27-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse

823-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-38-72 / Turner / Converse

824-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse

825-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 9.16.21-38-72 / Turner / Converse

826-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 9.16.21-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse

827-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate Setbacks within Phoenix Draw Federal Exploratory Unit / 1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.12.13.14.15-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse

828-2022 / Continental Resources / 960-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.22.27.28-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse

829-2022 / Continental Resources / 1919.93-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 12.13.24-33-69 / Turner / Converse

830-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 12.13.24-33-69 / Turner / Converse

831-2022 / Continental Resources / 1919.93-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 12.13.24-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse

832-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 12.13.24-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse

833-2022 / Continental Resources / 1270-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 27.34-38-73 / Turner / Converse

834-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 27.34-38-73 / Turner / Converse

844-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / Statutory Pooling; Vela 319 4-9H; API 49-009-48859 / 4.9-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above.  Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 23rd day of August 2022.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: August 31, 2022    5484

