Oil & Gas
Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
587-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-3NH; API 49-009-46414 / 13.24-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse
588-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-3MH; API 49-009-46413 / 13.24-35-74 / Mowry / Converse
589-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-2FH; API 49-009-46430 / 13.24-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
590-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-7NH; API 49-009-46464 / 15.22-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse
591-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-4FH; API 49-009-46397 / 14.23-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
592-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-7MH; API 49-009-46402 / 14.23-35-74 / Mowry / Converse
593-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-7NH; API 49-009-46403 / 14.23-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse
594-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-7MH; API 49-009-46463 / 15.22-35-74 / Mowry / Converse
595-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-4FH; API 49-009-46458 / 15.22-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
599-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling of Additional Parties in 1920-Acre D&S Unit, Dockets 474-22 and 475-22; Rankin Fed 22-273668-2XTPH; API 49-009-48179 / 21.22.27.28-36-68 / Teapot / Converse
600-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling of Additional Parties; Rankin Fed 21-283668-4XTPH; API 49-009-48052 / 21.22.27.28-36-68 / Teapot / Converse
632-2022 / Continental Resources / 870.41-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7-34-72 / Frontier, Turner / Converse
633-2022 / Continental Resources / 3627.48-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 4.5.6.7.8.9.16.17.18-34-72 / Frontier, Turner / Converse
634-2022 / Continental Resources / Increased Density (Total 4 Turner) [AMND] / 4.5.6.7.8.9.16.17.18-34-72 / Frontier, Turner / Converse
636-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cascade Fed 3873-3427 1FH; API 49-009-36069 [AMND] / 27.34-38-73 / Frontier, Turner / Converse
637-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cascade Fed 3873-2734 3TH; API 49-009-36067 [AMND] / 27.34-38-73 / Frontier, Turner / Converse
638-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Citra Fed 3773-0310 1FH fka FRNR-TRN 37N-73W-0310-7H; API 49-009-44888 [AMND] / 3.10.15.22.27-37-73 / Frontier, Turner / Converse
640-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Citra Fed 3773-1003 3FH; API 49-009-48796 [AMND] / 3.10.15.22.27-37-73 / Frontier, Turner / Converse
737-2022 / W.I. Moore Ranch Co. / Surface Owner Objection to EOG Resources’ Surety Bond for construction of wells / 3.4.24-40-74; 17-41-73 / NA / Converse, Campbell
753-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-39-71 / Parkman / Converse
754-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 3.10.15-39-72 / Parkman / Converse
755-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-39-71 / Parkman / Converse
756-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16-39-72 / Parkman / Converse
757-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse
758-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse
759-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16-39-72 / Niobrara / Converse
760-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 3.10.15-39-72 / Niobrara / Converse
761-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-39-71 / Mowry / Converse
762-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9.16-39-72 / Mowry / Converse
763-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit / 3.10.15-39-72 / Mowry / Converse
764-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-39-71 / Mowry / Converse
765-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend, or Modify Applicable
Orders / 28.33-39-72; 4-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse
775-2022 / Southwestern Production Corporation / Flare Gas; Wells within Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit (WYW189393X) / 2.3-34-76;
8.9.10.11.13.14.15.16.17.18.19.20.21.22.23.24.25.26.27.28.29.30.
31.32.33.34.35.36-35-76; 25.36-35-77 / Shannon / Converse
779-2022 / Three Crown Petroleum / 280.78-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 20.29.32-38-74 / Frontier / Converse
780-2022 / Three Crown Petroleum / 280.78-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 20.29.32-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse
781-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-12E NH; API 49-009-48851 / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Turner / Converse
801-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1MDXH; API 49-009-41917 / 1.12-38-73 / Muddy / Converse
802-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1MWXH; API 49-009-41360 / 1.12-38-73 / Mowry / Converse
803-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1NXH; API 49-009-41366 / 1.12-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse
804-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-2MDXH; API 49-009-41380 / 2.11-38-73 / Muddy / Converse
805-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-1MWXH; API 49-009-41381 / 2.11-38-73 / Mowry / Converse
806-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-3NXH; API 49-009-4
1377 / 2.11-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse
807-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-1MDXH; API 49-009-41936 / 13.24-38-73 / Muddy / Converse
808-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-1MWXH; API 49-009-41473 / 13.24-38-73 / Mowry / Converse
809-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-8NXH; API 49-009-41400 / 13.24-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse
810-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Nimitz 3873-1522-1MDXH; API 49-009-41706 / 15.22-38-73 / Muddy / Converse
811-2022 / Continental Resources / 1918.04-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 5.8.17-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse
812-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Niobrara) / 5.8.17-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse
813-2022 / Continental Resources / 1982.56-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18-35-72 / Niobrara / Converse
814-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 6.7.18-35-72 / Niobrara / Converse
815-2022 / Continental Resources / 1970.28-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse
816-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Niobrara) / 6.7.18-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse
817-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 3 Niobrara) / 29.32-35-68 / Niobrara / Converse
818-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 4179-19 and 4180-19 / 15.22-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse
819-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 4181-19 and 4182-19 / 14.23-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse
820-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 129-11, 4183-19 and 4184-19 / 13.24-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse
821-2022 / Continental Resources / 640-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 22.27-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse
822-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Niobrara) / 22.27-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse
823-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-38-72 / Turner / Converse
824-2022 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse
825-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 9.16.21-38-72 / Turner / Converse
826-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 9.16.21-38-72 / Niobrara / Converse
827-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate Setbacks within Phoenix Draw Federal Exploratory Unit / 1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.12.13.14.15-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse
828-2022 / Continental Resources / 960-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 21.22.27.28-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse
829-2022 / Continental Resources / 1919.93-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 12.13.24-33-69 / Turner / Converse
830-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 12.13.24-33-69 / Turner / Converse
831-2022 / Continental Resources / 1919.93-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 12.13.24-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse
832-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 12.13.24-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse
833-2022 / Continental Resources / 1270-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 27.34-38-73 / Turner / Converse
834-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 27.34-38-73 / Turner / Converse
844-2022 / Impact Exploration & Production / Statutory Pooling; Vela 319 4-9H; API 49-009-48859 / 4.9-36-74 / Niobrara / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 23rd day of August 2022.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: August 31, 2022 5484
