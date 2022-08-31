Notice of Substantial
NOTICE OF SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION
FORD PAVILION ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS
Notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, State Construction Department has issued a certificate of substantial completion to H&H Electric, LLC, for the work performed for the Ford Pavilion Electrical Improvements, Bid# 21-0061, at the Wyoming State Fair in Converse County, Wyoming. The Department has accepted the work as substantially complete according to the contract and associated documents and therefore the contractor is entitled to payment of the full amount due under the contract, which will occur on October 4, 2022.
