Weather Alert

...Cold Wind Chill Temperatures Will Continue, Especially During the Overnight Hours... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara, Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Scottsbluff, Banner, Morrill, and Cheyenne Counties. This includes Alliance, Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Harrisburg, Sidney, Chadron, Torrington, Douglas, Glenrock, and Lusk. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&