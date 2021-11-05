Proceeds to go to King’s Portion

Do you love home-baked treats? Do you love donating to a good cause so those less fortunate in our community can have a wonderful holiday meal? Would you like a chance to win a $100 gift card and a free turkey?

The answer to all of those questions is most likely, “Yes!”

Employees at the Douglas Safeway have until 10 p.m. Saturday night to raise $1,300 in their Turkey Bucks program, which will be donated entirely to the King’s Portion Community Compassion Center for food during the holidays for those in need.

“Every year we sell Turkey Bucks around this time to raise money for food pantries. This year Safeway employees have been challenged to raise $1,300 in donations for King’s Portion, however we can come up with the money by the end of day Saturday,” Safeway bookkeeper Crystal Hendricks said.

“We’re on our way to the goal. Safeway will continue to sell Turkey Bucks until Christmas, but the employee part of our challenge ends Saturday. All of the money will be donated to King’s Portion,” she said.

This is where the public can help the employees reach that goal.

Store employees are holding a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, with wonderful homemade pies, pumpkin pie bars, cookies of all types, an assortment of brownies, coffee cakes and more.

They’ll also be holding a raffle at the same time. Tickets are $10 each. First prize is a $100 gift card to Safeway and a free turkey. Second prize is a large gift basket full of goodies. You do not have to be present to win.

And, to make it even more interesting at the store tomorrow, the employees will be up to a bit of mischief.

“Any donation we receive over $20 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. means a pie to the face for our manager, Tracy (Raush). We’re working really hard as employees to meet this goal. We just want to encourage the community to come by and help us raise money for the King’s Portion. It’s going to be fun,” Hendricks said.

Safeway is located at 1900 East Richards Street.