Seven months and two days.

Nancy Fink had been counting every day until she could reopen the dining room at the Douglas Senior Center. On Monday – on Valentine’s Day, in fact – the new dining room and kitchen got the love it deserved as more than 140 seniors poured into the space that usually sees less than 60 a day. Another 62 prime rib meals made their way out the door for home delivery, all to the delight of senior center Director Nancy Fink and her staff.

“We even ran out of silverware,” she laughed. That was a first.

The center’s centerpiece wasn’t supposed to be closed down that long for the remodel, which was paid for with property tax dollars approved by voters through the creation of a special senior district several years ago.

The district’s board has been struggling to spend all the money the tax has been pouring in and is currently sitting on roughly $4 million . . . mostly because many of the larger projects have been delayed due to Covid-19 and construction issues at both the Douglas and Glenrock senior centers.

Fink said the Douglas dining room and kitchen were completely gutted beginning last July. But then crews ran into asbestos in the tile, and that took six weeks to abate properly, which delayed everything else. Additional delays due to supply chain issues and Covid-19 exacerbated the construction woes on the half-million-dollar project, the board members and Fink said.

During the lengthy work, Fink had arranged for seniors to eat at the hospital’s Arbor Cafe from July to Dec. 1, and home deliveries continued in Douglas with service from the Glenrock kitchen.

“We knew we were going to have some bumps in the road . . . but we have a great product in the end,” Fink said Tuesday morning after surviving the large gathering to celebrate the reopening.

On Monday, it seemed, all was forgotten as more than 140 people lined up to sample the prime rib provided by Converse County Bank, and it only took seven months and two days of waiting for it.