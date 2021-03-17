Ear-to-ear smiles dominated every Lady Cat face. Their eyes were brightly lit. Adrenalin surged through their veins, further animating their wild movements.

Queen’s “We Are the Champions” bellowed throughout an otherwise stark locker room littered with high-top basketball shoes.

As the song waned, the players’ laughter and congratulatory embraces morphed into a respective focus on their coaches. Even then, the giddy, overwhelming joy was hard to contain, and it frequently spilled out.

How could it not?

The Lady Cats had just pulled off a grand fait accompli. They crushed all of their opponents last week to capture the final jewel in their triple crown. But for the pandemic that robbed them of a title shot last year, they could have had four championships in as many years. As it is, they had three titles in four years and no one claimed the 2020 crown . . . which, as last week proved once again, rightfully belonged to the Douglas basketball team, pandemic or no.

As head coach Cody Helenbolt began one of his tender, yearly post-state title speeches, a snowglobe of emotions periodically cracked his voice. The emotions in his words echoed off the concrete walls of the locker room, adding a cinematic emphasis to the emotionally charged moments following the final victory.

“If you need anything from any of us, know we’re the biggest fans you could ever have in the world,” he nodded, looking at each senior as his eyes teared up.

“Just keep that in mind . . . no matter what you need.”

The bittersweet pride, satisfaction and love unfurled a blanket of raw emotion across the room.

Floods of memories crashed through players’ mental dams one by one – quirky bus trips, soaring highs after wins, brutal practices – it was all there, a memento to an undefeated season and 3A state title. And, perhaps most notably, the sculpting of not just a team, but a family.

Douglas had just won their third state title in a row and the bittersweet feelings of losing the senior class, yet achieving an historic season, practically reverberated off the cement floors at the Ford Wyoming Center March 11.

But Douglas’ 51-11 state championship against the Lyman Eagles wasn’t a simple feat. First of all, Douglas only scoring 51 points in a game should say plenty; the team averaged in the 70s per game all season.

Plus, Helenbolt’s players had to adapt to a non-conventional technique implemented by Lyman head coach Jason Hansen. The Eagles kept one of their players on defense, removing her from offense in a bold, unexpected move that caught Douglas off-guard.

“We have a really good fast break,” Helenbolt said. “So (Hansen) was trying to get rid of our fast break by leaving his five player back. Obviously that made every possession important because we didn’t get those easy run outs.”

And this unconventional tactic led the Eagles to fare better against the Lady Cats than other teams, as they held Douglas to their lowest scoring game of the season.

“This was one of the weirdest games I’ve ever played,” senior leader Allyson Fertig admitted. “But I think we’re just tough enough, smart enough to roll with anything.”

On the road to the state championship, the Lady Cats knocked out Mountain View 72-26 Wednesday morning (March 10) and Lander 74-35 that evening.

Douglas averaged just above 72 points a game this season, with their highest game bearing 85 points, in an away, non-conference game against Torrington Feb. 12.

Even more impressive, the team boasts two consecutive undefeated seasons, with a 98-1 record the last four years. They became the first team in school history to win three consecutive state titles and, had COVID not interfered, would’ve likely been the first to tie the state record of four, which Jackson accomplished 2007-2010.

And the team’s impressive statistics aren’t the only records it smashed. Senior Joslin Igo broke the state assist record with 559 during the regional championship against Torrington March 6, but then she racked up more and broke her own record. The new record? Igo’s 579 after the state championship game.

Igo said being part of the Douglas basketball program has been a big part of her life.

“It’s been a great ride, and I’m happy we could end on top,” she said.

She plans to play basketball at Casper College in the fall.

Fertig broke the school scoring record of 1,500 earlier this season and, after the state tournament, has 1,854.

Fertig said being part of the program has meant a lot to her, and it’s made her the person she is today. After the state win, she said of her teammates and coaches, “They bring out the best in me, and I bring out the best in them. We’re just like peas in a pod.”

Fertig plans to play basketball at the University of Wyoming upon graduation.

So what’s the secret to Douglas’ dominating record?

As Helenbolt, Fertig, Igo, seniors Kamdynn Townsend and Brynn Zwetzig (four out of five of the starters) all mimic, it’s work ethic and a positive attitude.

Each of the four seniors and coaches echoed each other, almost eerily, stating confidently that the future of the Lady Cats looks bright.

“Douglas basketball will always have potential,” Zwetzig said.

And considering that several younger players screeched the court with their sneakers for the majority of the fourth period of the state championship game and the other two state matches, the statement likely rings true.

“I love that,” Helenbolt said, “getting to see the kids get their first experience on the big stage and seeing how they react to that.”

The coach and his departing titan seniors expect junior starter Allison Olsen and junior go-to sixth player Chloe Collins to achieve great heights leading the team next year, and they have high hopes for the rest of the returning players.

“A lot of the girls on the team are such hard workers,” Igo said. “I think they’ll step up during the off season so they can continue this dynasty.”

For more photographs, please see this week's print issue of the Douglas Budget.