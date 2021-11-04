CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming, along with several other states, will sue the Biden Administration tomorrow over unconstitutional vaccine mandates being imposed on employers with more than 100 employees.
This will happen as soon as the emergency temporary standard is issued by the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration, which is slated for tomorrow. This federal standard would impact numerous Wyoming businesses.
“We have prepared for this moment and the Attorney General has a strong legal strategy she developed with a coalition of other Attorneys General,” Governor Gordon said. “We cannot allow the rights of Wyoming citizens and her industries to be trampled on by federal overreach.”
The full lawsuit will be available tomorrow.
Wyoming has already challenged President Biden’s executive order, which put a vaccine mandate in place for federal contractors and the Attorney General is actively reviewing and considering a legal strategy related to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid interim rule.
