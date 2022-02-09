Sara Phillipi will be leading Frank Wiederrecht’s celebration of life service on Friday. As an ordained minister, you’d think that is something she’d done many times before.

It’s not. This will be her first. But Frank prepared her for it.

Just weeks before his death from esophageal cancer, and barely able to talk, Frank took the time to mentor Sara about how to handle his own funeral arrangements.

He used that fragile, fleeting time as a teachable moment. Even as he was staring at imminent death and could have been focused on himself or been wallowing in grief and self-pity, he didn’t. He focused on Sara, on making her first funeral comfortable for her.

In that moment, Frank continued to be the man so many in the community, in his church and at Memorial Hospital of Converse County knew him to be. Caring. Compassionate. Loving. Kind. Gentle. A mentor. A friend, father, husband, teacher, pastor.

He was the “father-heart helping the spiritual-daughter” deal with her first funeral, Sara said in astonishment as she sat with Frank’s family in their living room. She’s listed as a surviving relative in his obituary as his “daughter in Christ.” He knew she always shunned funerals as being too emotional and knowing she would end up crying, preferring to let Frank handle them.

“Frank was determined for me to do it.”

“. . . I honestly think it was the father heart seeing spiritual daughter, knowing that that was going to be already extraordinarily hard for me, and not making his family choose the songs and go through all of that.”

Call me frank

Frank – few people called him anything but Frank – wasn’t the kind of man you’d expect to see featured on the front page of the local newspaper or have tributes pouring in on social media. Yet, that is exactly the kind of man he was. He wasn’t rich or famous, infamous or overly gregarious.

He was a man who touched – deeply touched – everyone he met. Some instantly. Some over time.

Sara knows how deep he touched people and their lives. On Sunday, just four days after his passing, she was leading services at The Gathering, the nondenominational place on E. Richards Street Frank dubbed a church for people who don’t do church. Frank founded a very laid-back, musically rich church he called The Gathering in 2005 after serving as pastor of the more conservative traditional First Baptist Church for 17 years.

The parting wasn’t easy for either side or for the community. Frank didn’t start out to create a new church, but he wanted to broaden the appeal of the ministry, Ann recalled, and their out-of-the-box ideas weren’t always well received.

The rifts, in fact, took time to fade and heal. But heal they did. Frank refused to say anything negative about what happened or about anyone for nearly two decades, instead telling reporters and the inquisitive neighbor that he just wanted to focus on the next adventure in his life.

Then, a few months ago he was invited to preside over a funeral service at First Baptist. He was nervous about it, not sure if he would feel welcomed back inside those doors, wife Ann Wiederrecht said.

Once inside, as he tried to put on a coat, he couldn’t button it. Weakened from the cancer treatments, he couldn’t feel his fingers. The First Baptist minister came over and buttoned it for him. That simple act healed the last remaining wounds between the two churches. Bible studies and youth groups are finding common ground these days.

That kind of healing was who Frank was.

“He always wanted to be a peacemaker,” Sara said, quoting Frank’s favorite Scripture about blessed are the peacemakers. “It was a very foundational thing for him.

“It didn’t mean he didn’t hurt, didn’t have pain” over things but that he had to find ways to love and forgive.

People who hadn’t attended The Gathering for weeks, months or years showed up for the service on Sunday to express what he meant to them, to tell how he’d touched their lives, to feel connected once again to the man.

“Frank never resented that,” Sara said about people who stopped coming to his church. “He loved people.”

He always welcomed them back even if it was just for the day or warmly greeted them on the street. And they knew he meant it because he’d spend 20 minutes out of his busy day just checking in about how you were doing.

His daughter-in-law Samantha “Sam” Wiederrecht talks often now about Frank’s connection with people with the same word. Authentic.

“He had a gift for being fully present,” Sam pointed out.

His church was created with the same core ideal, being authentic, open and present in the moment.

“He was such a wise and intentional, personal person,” she said. Son Daniel smiled, adding that Frank was intentional when he told people – his family in particular – how proud he was of them every chance he got.

instant connections

Now permanently in a wheelchair (the result of a diving accident as a teenager), Sam recalled the first time she connected with Frank as he stood over her Billings hospital bed.

The then-Baptist pastor was praying over her as she looked up, realizing her life was forever altered.

“It was pretty profound for me in one of my hardest moments,” she said, choking back tears as she said it was only a few months later that Frank shattered his leg in a skiing accident at Hogadon outside Casper.

This time, Frank looked up from his hospital bed to see Sam praying over him. The connection had been made.

“When Frank started The Gathering, my mom said, ‘I think we should go.’ And I said, ‘Ahh, I guess.’ . . . (We did, and) I had this same feeling so many people have, a sense of authenticity,” she said.

Frank’s personality from that first meeting with Sam also permeated the church and congregation.

“The underlying theme was they felt loved by him, and that he was a safe person because he genuinely cared. And he always laughed about his memory. He had a terrible memory, but in that moment that he’s with you, you’re the only thing.”

Daniel knows firsthand that sense of being in Frank’s world. As a homeschooled youngster, Daniel’s PE class was two-times-a-week skiing trips with his dad. Frank was an avid skier until the leg-shattering accident.

Years later, he took up snowboarding after watching a video on it, and he became a fan, infecting others over the years with his enthusiasm for the sport. As his health deteriorated, he gained immense joy seeing videos or photos of friends on the mountain, Ann said.

He loved to teach, and snowboarding was simply one aspect of passing along his knowledge.

Teaching moments

Those type of instant connections and deep friendships have taken Frank to some unusual places in the last 20 years, but his passion for passing on his vision for the world sparked some true changes in Douglas most of all.

For example, he expanded his vision from The Gathering into a more sterile setting, transforming it into a more human one. That place was Memorial Hospital of Converse County.

MHCC CEO Matt Dammeyer called Frank a complex man who “didn’t fit into any stereotype easily.” He inherited Frank from Ryan Smith, who created the chief cultural officer position specifically for the minister. The job was so important to the future of MHCC that Frank reported directly to the CEO.

And it was Frank’s brainchild, coming at a time when Smith was looking for a way to integrate new ideals of caring, compassionate, spiritual healing into health care in Converse County. Frank landed on the idea of a culture guru after reading an inspirational book on the topic, and the position was borne.

The result has made MHCC an envy of many across the state, with Dammeyer noting that Frank was “fantastic” with his orientation process that everyone – even the new CEO – has to go through. That process teaches new hires about the human and cultural responsibilities of their job and of putting the person (everyone) over the process.

“We have to take care of each other,” Dammeyer said, and that is something Frank pressed daily in his interactions with staff, patients and the community.

Population Health Director Tom Holt fell under Frank’s tutelage and has developed a passion for the same mission.

“Frank was a cherished part of MHCC and is already missed dearly. Frank was a source of encouraging counsel, a hiring gate keeper, a new employee orientation leader, a leadership development planner, and a friend to all. Frank’s passion for his King and this enormous life of abundance was positive and reassuring to all that knew him,” Holt said.

“Frank Wiederrecht contributed immensely to Memorial Hospital of Converse County throughout the course of his tenure. His title of ‘Chief Culture Officer’ didn’t fully encapsulate the many skills he brought to the organization. We, the MHCC Family, will deeply feel the loss of this gracious man. He had a unique way of meeting people where they are and then helping each individual with his fine-tuned skill of trust building and active listening. He positively influenced all that were blessed to experience his grace, because ‘there is good in everyone.’

“As the Spiritual Care leader, Frank soothed patient’s fears and calmed family member’s anxieties with his comforting presence. He said that ‘we are all in sales,’ we all play a part in the cultural foundation of this hospital.”

Former COO at the hospital, Terry Moss, counted Frank as a friend and mentor as they two worked closely together for years.

“As a friend, a pastor and the Chief Culture Officer at MHCC, Frank embodied the power of investment in people. His approach, thoughtfulness and the time he spent to help others grow in so many ways was inspiring when you look at how many lives he truly touched in Douglas, Converse County and beyond.

“One of Frank’s favorite quotes that he used at MHCC is from Susan Scott’s book, Fierce Conversations: ‘Our work, our relationships, and our lives succeed or fail one conversation at a time. While no single conversation is guaranteed to transform a company, a relationship, or a life, any single conversation can. Speak and listen as if this is the most important conversation you will ever have with this person.’

“We were all blessed to learn from Frank how impactful our words and conversations can be. “

‘Everyone Needs a Frank’

Replacing Frank won’t be easy, Dammeyer conceded, but he helped others work through that just as he helped Sara with the funeral arrangements. Holt has already taken on some of the orientation responsibilities after learning from Frank, and Frank recorded many of his interactions in the last year so others could continue learning from them.

“Matt (Dammeyer) said, ‘Everyone needs a Frank,’” Daniel said. His father had no problem telling everyone, from the CEO to housekeeping to a patient when they needed to reconsider their position or attitude – yet he did it in such a kind and loving way you hardly knew you’d been corrected.

“He wasn’t afraid of (talking to) anybody. You weren’t too high or too low,” Ann said. To which Sara concurred and added, “He was very aware of his weaknesses. He even had courage in the face of rejection.”

Sara recalled Frank’s words about why he kept trying even when others seemed to give up or walk away.

“I will not abandon my post. God put me here, and I will not abandon my post,” she quoted him, referencing another Scripture. Sam and Daniel said that he believed that and it didn’t matter if he was talking about The Gathering, the hospital, or the community.

In fact, his biggest impact at MHCC and in the community may have been that ability to make humanity matter more than processes or material things and his unwavering determination to make things better for people. Filling that role may be the hardest mission of all for MHCC and the community, but many of Frank’s “students” – Sara Phillipi, Tom Holt, Sam and Daniel Widederrecht and so many others – say he made them ready to try.

Sara recognized that side of Frank well. She recalled his words to a friend whose life was falling apart: “We specialize in brokenness,” he told her. “We’d rather have that than 100 families who think they have it all together.”

Those words came back to her as he was in a hospital bed in his final days.

“He was dying in the hospital. It was our last conversation. It’s kind of his last moment to impart things into my life, and he was asking how church went the day before . . . and he said, ‘The only way I want you to measure success is by how comfortable (you make the broken feel).”

That, Sara and his family said, may be why he started every Sunday service with three “dad jokes” poking fun at himself.

“It was him being vulnerable at his own expense,” Daniel said. Where the jokes actually funny? “Well, the best part was he thought they were.”

Frank joked and had a love of life even after he learned his cancer was terminal. And he kept working at MHCC and at The Gathering until his health just wouldn’t let him in the final week.

Sam, recalling how complex Frank really was, said some of her favorite memories are about how comical and serious Frank was at the same time, all the while conveying a deeper message.

“He said, ‘Now go out and take over the world.’ But then he said, ‘But it’s okay if you don’t.’

“He just loved you right where you’re at.”