The Converse County Sheriff's Office and Douglas Police Department impounded 14 dogs Monday afternoon following arrests made at trailer homes on N. Second Street near the Laramie Peak Humane Society.
The dogs were discovered in the process of arresting owners of two of the trailers on unrelated charges, Converse County Undersheriff Nathan Hughes said.
Hughes would not comment further on the reasons for the arrests because the case is still under investigation, he said.
The Sheriff's Office and Douglas Police Department tried to identify friends or family members to take care of the dogs, but could not locate anyone.
The dogs are currently being held and cared for at the Laramie Peak Humane Society.
The dogs comprise eight adult and three puppy dachshunds, two French bulldogs and one pit bull.
For more information, please see next week's issue of The Douglas Budget.
