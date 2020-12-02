Noel’s volunteers ready donations for holidays

Organizers with the Douglas-based Noel’s Giving organization are preparing donations made at businesses and locations throughout town for their annual gift-giving program.
On Nov. 30, volunteers gathered donated gifts and other items from a variety of businesses including Converse County Bank, the hospital, Bank of the West and Hardware Hank’s.
Volunteers and others involved in the program are now organizing, wrapping and preparing the gifts and food to be distributed on Dec. 12 to local families and people in need.
This year, due to the coronavirus, the distribution will be structured differently. Instead of going inside, those receiving the gifts and foods will pick them up drive-through style at Fort Caspar at the state fairgrounds on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Noel’s Giving was founded in December of 2000 by Kim and Tony Hiser.
Converse County Bank is also donating to the cause, through a drawing for bank customers. Each time a customer uses their bank debit or credit card between Nov. 13 and Dec. 24, they are entered for a chance to draw from the bank’s gift card tree, with prizes ranging from $50 to $1,000. The bank will then make a matching donation to Noel’s Giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.