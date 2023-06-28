The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Industrial Siting Council will award stakeholders more than $4 million dollars in impact assistance funds from NextEra Energy’s Cedar Springs Windfarm IV.

The ISC met June 20 at the Douglas Library with representatives from Converse County, Natrona County, Douglas, Casper, Mills, Evansville, Glenrock and Rolling Hills, who all made pitches as to why their counties, towns or communities would need impact funds from the windfarm’s construction.

According to Wyoming DEQ ISC Senior Economic Analyst Christopher Toalson, the following amounts were awarded: Converse County asked for $2,027,788 million in impact assistance funds and were allocated $1,685,788.55; the City of Douglas requested and received $500,000; Natrona County requested $274,812 and received $47,053; the City of Casper received $250,000; the Town of Evansville received $346,147.16; Lost Springs and Bar Nunn did not request any funds; Mills received $279,130.96; Town of Glenrock received $509,000; and, the Town of Rolling Hills was allocated $408,820.

However, Toalson said the ISC will verify the numbers through the official transcript of the June 20 ISC meeting and are subject to change at this time.

The ISC’s final order will be available in about 45 days, he said.

Converse County Commission Chairman Jim Willox said he and the other interest parties had an, “ . . . MOU (memorandum of understanding) going into it. We had agreed on $5.5 million; there was $9 million available.”

“The biggest cut by the (ISC) for Converse County was $340,000 we had asked for, for the lost lodging and sales tax for those who stay in hotels more than 30 days. They cut that $340,000 because they weren’t sure that it was a direct impact. I asked to have a discussion at their next regular meeting . . . not a specific ask, but should lodging tax-sales tax be considered an unmitigated impact? So we may visit that in the future,” Willox said.

Outside of the sales tax cut, Converse County commissioners got what they asked for, he noted.

“Most of the money is going toward Ross Road and Willow Creek roads. There was $25,000 in there for extra duties related (to the project) in all of the county offices outside of law enforcement. Then we did ask for some money for our law enforcement and EMTS.”

While Willox said he is disappointed the ISC cut out the lodging and sales taxes portion of the county’s request, he is looking forward to having, “A philosophical discussion on that (topic) to see if that meets the criteria for an unmitigated impact.”

Seeing another energy project come into Converse County pleases Willox, he said.

“We are looking forward to working with NextEra Energy on Cedar Springs IV.”

The $525-million-plus, 393-megawatts (MW) NexEra Energy’s Cedar Springs IV, LLC windfarm is slated to begin construction in Converse County this August, the start of a 17-month development window to bring the project online.

The windfarm will be built on approximately 57,532 acres and is located 13 miles northeast of Glenrock, accessible via WYO93 northwest of Douglas and adjacent to NextEra’s Cedar Springs Windfarms I, II and III, which switched on live just over two years ago.

This is NextEra’s fourth windfarm in Converse County. Officials expect No. 4 to be online for commercial operation sometime in December 2024.