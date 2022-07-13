What a difference a week makes. As recently as July 4, Converse County Commissioners had said they would not put a fire ban, or even partial ban, in place just prior to America’s Independence Day celebration, despite the discharge of a multitude of fireworks around the county and very little rain in the days preceding the holiday.

That’s all changed a handful of days later, as commissioners voted in favor of a partial fire ban Tuesday morning, July 12, due to Converse County having “a high fuel load which may result in a potentially high fire danger throughout the county . . . the fire danger is aggravated by unrestricted outdoor fires and open fires,” the recent ban resolution reads.

State law requires the Converse County Fire Warden to recommend a ban before the commissioners can even vote to do one, and he hadn’t recommended it before the Fourth, Commission Chairman Jim Willox explained. Now that he did, the commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the stage 1 ban.

The legislature changed the law regarding fire bans this year to make them more uniform across all counties, but Willox said the net effect is the same as previous partial fire bans.

All outdoor and open fires, and the discharge of fireworks within the unincorporated areas of Converse County are prohibited as of July 13, officials stated.

The only exceptions to the ban rules are as follows:

1. Gas and charcoal fires within enclosed grills;

2. Use of acetylene cutting torches and/or electric arc welders in cleared areas ten (10) feet in radius; fire suppression or fire guard must be on site;

3. Propane or open fire branding activities in cleared areas 10 feet in radius;

4. Trash or refuse fires between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., where such fires are contained inside of containers, are attended, and are provided with spark arresters and located within a cleared area 10 feet in radius.

5. Controlled burns for range improvements, but only with the written permission of the County Fire Warden.

Violation of the ban is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a $100 fine or up to 30 days in jail, or both.

There isn’t an expiration date on the ban, however, fire bans are generally rescinded in the fall following the first snowstorm.

BLM issues Stage 1 fire restrictions in Converse County

CASPER, Wyo. – Due to dry conditions and high fire danger, Stage 1 fire restrictions will begin July 13 on Bureau of Land Management administered public lands in Converse County.

The BLM is working with the county to coordinate the restrictions.

Under a partial closure, the following acts are prohibited:

•Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼” spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

•Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

•Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than eight ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

•Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than eight ounces capacity.

These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Wyoming. These are:

•Discharge or use of any fireworks.

•Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

•Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

•Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

•Use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices, or exploding targets.

Violation of this Fire Prevention Order is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000, or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. (43 CFR 9212.4 and 18 U.S.C. 3571). Restitution for total suppression and damage costs incurred will be borne by the violator.

For more information on BLM fire restrictions or conditions, contact your local BLM office or go to www.blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions.