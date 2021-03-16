I-25 is now open Southbound between Douglas and Casper for travel. According to WYDOT, it is still wet and slick in spots with snowfall between Douglas and Glenrock. It's dry between Glenrock and Casper.
breaking weather alert
I-25 open between Douglas and Casper
By Chase Vialpando
- Updated
