Normally, it doesn’t take too long to find Alannah Huntington.

“She’s very, very outgoing,” her mother, Larissa Huntington, explains. “She just loves being around people.”

In the purest, most innocent way possible, 3-year-old Alannah thrives when receiving attention from just about anyone. And it doesn’t take more than a few seconds of being around her to understand why she gets so much of it.

Alannah possesses a maverick-like spirit, scrounging through the remote nooks of life to seek out even the tiniest bit of adventure. She may only be 3, but her soul is already bursting at the seams with a lifetime’s supply of love and laughter. She can’t contain it. And as a result, friends, family members and even complete strangers are drawn to her like moths to a glistening flame.

“She does really well in the spotlight,” chimes in her father, Seth Huntington. “It’s kind of her thing.”

He chuckles, gazing toward Alannah who’s off making friends young and old at the fishing booth about 20 yards away. He maneuvers through crowds of animated children — several of whom are covered in different face paint designs, some with mouths full of chocolate chip brownies — to a miniature makeshift pool where he finds his daughter crouched on her knees.

She’s beaming with her usual contagious smile, but she’s focused. A plastic orange fish is floating about in the water in front of her, and she can’t take her eyes off. It’s begging to be hooked. And not a single thing will stop Alannah from being the one to do it.

Not even her father, who’s calling her name, is able to break her adamant glare toward that little plastic fish. He wants to beckon Alannah over and introduce her, but now’s just not the time. She adjusts her wraparound pink glasses back onto the tip of her nose and steadies her concentration. That fish isn’t going to reel itself in. She’s determined to finish what she started.

Determination.

Believe it or not, even with the infectious joy she possesses and the heart of diamond she wears so proudly on her sleeve, determination might just be the one quality that defines Allanah better than any other.

It’s Kolton’s Karnival at the Converse County State Fair, an event held since 2014 to raise treatment funds for local medically-fragile children. This year, the carnival is dedicating financial gains to Alannah and her parents, who are based in Douglas but have spent the duration of their daughter’s young life traveling back and forth to Denver for Alannah’s numerous procedures.

“We’re down there pretty much monthly,” Larissa says. “Obviously in the winter, we’ll try to double up on her appointments so we aren’t traveling too much in the snow. But it’s become part of our lives at this point. And it’s ongoing until she grows out of everything.”

Her mother is gracefully referring to the three separate medical conditions Alannah has fought since birth: tracheomalacia, larynmalacia and subglottic stenosis.

The conditions collectively make everyday life more difficult for Alannah than most everyone else.

Tracheomalacia prevents Huntington from breathing normally. During exhalation, her trachea collapses to the point where each breath becomes a struggle. Because of this, the young angel has worn a trach tube in her neck since just before her first birthday. She’s required to have a feeding tube, as well – though she’s never needed to use it.

Larynmalacia causes her to breathe louder, and just like the larynmalacia, subglottic stenosis damages her voice box.

Together, the conditions render her unable to speak.

“The thing I always tell people is that she may not be able to talk, but even if she could, the last thing she would ever tell anyone is that there was something wrong,” Seth says. “She really doesn’t miss a beat.”

The Huntingtons effortlessly recall the day they learned of their daughter’s conditions. For Larissa, the reality wasn’t easy to digest.

“It opened my eyes a lot,” she says. “I thought a feeding tube was for people who can’t swallow and eat. But there are other kids just like Alannah that can still swallow, but she still has to have it just in case.

“And then when they told us she was going to need a trach, that took me by surprise. Because I thought that was just for people who smoked their whole lives like you see in all the commercials. So when they told us that, I was just like that doesn’t make any sense.”

But her mother keeps perspective. She understands that if all goes according to plan, the trach will only be a temporary measure.

“Her airway is very narrow,” she explains. “So the trach is kind of put in place to keep it open until her body grows. And hopefully, she grows out of it. It’s not a permanent thing.”

Thanks to impeccable timing, the Huntingtons heard about Kolton’s Karnival not long after the majority of Alannah’s diagnoses.

“We applied for Kolton’s Karnival back in late 2019,” Seth says. “It was before the coronavirus stuff started last year. She got approved to be sponsored by the carnival, but then COVID happened, and we had to wait a year.”

So that’s exactly what the Huntingtons did. They waited patiently for the 2021 Converse County Fair to roll around, and when it finally did, Alannah got her day to shine where she’s always shined the brightest: in the spotlight.

At last, Seth manages to grab Alannah’s attention. She poses by the pool for a few pictures, flashing an adorable smirk in the direction of the camera. She’s in her element, but not even 10 seconds later, she’s consumed again with the task – and plastic fishing rod – at hand.

By now, she’s surrounded by other girls her age who are cheering her on in her pursuit. It’s a bit ironic, Alannah’s effect on those who have the privilege of meeting her.

Her three-year life story may have more twists and turns than those who live well into their eighth and ninth decades. She might not get to experience some of the simplicities of life that so many take for granted.

Alannah might not even be able to say a single word to people she meets. But really, does she even need to?

She emits a radiance that extends far beyond the grasp of words, a magnetic pull that can only be explained by the irresistible joyfulness she carries herself with, no matter her conditions.

She wakes up each morning weaponless in her fight aside from a smile and heart of pure contentment. Nothing, no matter the severity or implications on her daily life, is going to slow Alannah down – the very definition of determination.

So when she finally makes her way over to her father as the carnival nears its end, it’s no surprise to see what she possesses in her hands.

Her left hand is open, reaching out toward her father to pull him along wherever her curious mind decides it wants to go.

And her right hand? It’s clinched tightly, as she uses it to hold onto . . . well, you guessed it.

That little plastic orange fish.