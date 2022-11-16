Small fish in a big pond. That’s what the Douglas High School girls swim team has been since jumping into the water back in August.

That held true in dangerous waters as the Bearcats invaded the 3A state championship meet. They did not back down from the big fish as they captured 5th place out of 14 teams and qualified for the finals in 12 events to bring a successful finish to a banner season.

“We saw lots of amazing swimming from all around the state and hung in there with teams 2-3 times bigger than we are,” DHS coach Stacy Wood said, “We were back and forth with our pals from Cody all day long and it came down to just four points in the end [for fourth and fifth place].”

Douglas’ small program had just seven talents in the water taking on loaded rosters and was still in the top five when the final splash was made.

“Our State team of Izabelle Zimmerman, Hope Capelle, Hayden Lythgoe, Dani Shoemake, Hailey Richards, Payton Yost and Kendal Engelker held their own and made us all proud to be Bearcats,” Wood said, “Great job this season girls - we already can’t wait for the next one.”

The top finish for the Douglas pool sharks was Yost. The speedy junior took home the silver medal in the 100-yard butterfly where she clocked a personal-record time of 1 minute, 2.06 seconds, just a blink of the eye ahead of Lander at 1:06.86.

Yost didn’t stop there. She also made waves in the 100 breaststroke where she took home third at state when she touched the wall in 1:09.80, less than a second behind state champ Lander at 1:08.97.

Douglas’ 200 medley relay team had a spectacular weekend as well. The quartet of Lythgoe (backstroke), Yost (breaststroke), Engelker (butterfly) and Richards (freestyle) broke the school record again during the prelims and then captured third place at state with a time of 1:57.21.

“This season has been a fantastic one. [Coach] Lindsay [Renstrom] and I hoped to balance pushing the girls to excel beyond their performances last year and maintain the strong team we have been building. I’d say it was a successful season on both fronts,” Wood said. “We saw as many new record-breaking performances as we did last year - including two new relay records - and all of our girls swam individual personal-bests throughout the season.”

Richards also shone individually. The junior standout nabbed fourth place overall in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.40, just a fraction ahead of Powel at 1:05.43. Teammate Lythgoe captured seventh in the same event.

Engelker, also a junior, was solid in the sport’s longest event where she proved her stamina by placing fifth at state when she stopped the clock at 5:51.37.

In the sport’s fastest event, two Bearcats cracked the state’s top 10. Richards finished 10th overall and Lythgoe made her way onto the podium with a sixth-place finish at 26.46 seconds.

Capelle finished among the elite when she earned sixth place in the 100 freestyle where she was clocked at 57.45, while Lythgoe came in at 12th overall.

The talented foursome of Richards, Shoemake, Capelle and Yost flirted with a school record when they took sixth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:45.36, just shy of the record of 1:45.35. Also, the 400 freestyle relay team of Zimmerman, Lythgoe, Capelle and Shoemake brought home sixth at state with a time of 3:59.16.

“The problem with the girls from DHS getting faster is that every team in the state got a little faster this season too. Last year we came out of nowhere and took fourth overall, and as awesome as that finish was, it definitely made teams watch out for our small squad a little more,” Wood said “A fifth-place finish out 14 3A teams was outstanding this season, especially when times improved so dramatically from last year. Without graduating any seniors and hopefully adding to our depth next season, I’d say the state still has some looking out to do.”