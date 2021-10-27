Would you walk from Glenrock to Douglas in a day? That’s about 28 miles.

Would you take off from your house one morning, intent on covering somewhere around 7,000 miles or more, in the span of a year, to walk across the country you live in?

The fit, lean young man, a thatch of blonde hair over the top of dark sunglasses and a ready smile on his face makes the endeavor look easy. Almost.

He takes long, confident strides down the 4th Street sidewalk, pushing a 200-pound cart in front of him. While at first glance it looks an awful lot like an ice cream cart, it’s full of necessities: a tent, water, solar panels, and a huge jar of peanut MnMs strapped to the top, the lid off for easy access while he walks. He works hard to advertise what he’s doing, to convince people passing him on the highways of America that he’s not homeless. You’d think the words “WALKING ACROSS AMERICA” on neon green poster board fastened to the side of the cart would let people know he’s on a journey.

Isaiah Shields walks on gold and red leaves scattered along the sidewalk as he makes his way toward the Douglas Library, where he will hang out for the day and use their free internet to edit his video footage before posting the final copies to his YouTube channel, You Do You at www.youtube.com/channel/UCChMnx_MRcwvRn9a6KSg9iQ

“It’s the hardest thing I have to do,” he said. “Editing my videos for my YouTube channel. That’s where I do all my editing at,” he says, sitting on a concrete planter wall outside the building. He’s ready to talk about why he’s taking a year to walk from the furthest point on the 48 contiguous states’ West Coast (Cape Alva, Washington) to the furthest point on the East Coast (the West Quoddy Head Light in Lubec, Maine), by way of Texas and Florida. He’s heading south, hopeful he will stay as warm as possible during the worst of winter.

It’s Day 163. He started walking May 13, leaving his house in Provo, Utah.

As of Oct. 21, he’d already logged 3,033.33 miles.

He’s on his seventh pair of shoes.

In an early video, Isaiah asks his father what he thinks about his goal of walking across America.

His dad says, partly in Spanish, “Three words. Es muy loco.” In English: “It’s very crazy.”

Maybe. Maybe not. In this day and age of quick-fix everything, most people wouldn’t want to take the time, let alone make the commitment, to do what Isaiah is doing.

He was in Glenrock Oct. 18. He’s been in Douglas since last Wednesday and planned to stay through Sunday, so he could attend services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward.

Isaiah says he is used to talking to strangers. And, he’s gotten used to reading body language, too, knowing if someone is going to be friendly approaching him, or if they’re suspicious, immediately calling the police on him.

“Which people do quite a lot. They see a stranger walking through their town, they report me to the police,” he says, despite the signs all over the cart proclaiming the mission he’s on to walk coast-to-coast.

“I look sort of homeless, I guess, even though I own a home back in Provo, I have a business degree from BYU (Brigham Young University) but I still get so much judgment. You can see it in people’s faces as they look out their window. They’re thinking, ‘Ugh, another street rat,’” he says.

He’s full of stories, including one he tells of being without his cart, having his wallet stolen on a bus to Tacoma, and looking for a piece of cardboard he could write a missive on and hold up to ask people for a ride to Aberdeen, 60 miles away where his cart was. The bus from Tacoma doesn’t run on weekends. He stood too close to a panhandler woman with a possible mental illness, who'd staked out that corner for herself. She was none too happy with him, as he recounts what happened.

“If I got too close to her . . . she was not all there . . . I have never had someone curse me to fiery damnation so many times before,” he said, somewhat humorously, although the faraway look in his eyes expressed other emotions.

As easy as he makes it all sound – “just put one foot in front of the other” – it’s not always that easy.

Isaiah’s journey is likely larger than he can express. One gets a sense when listening to him that this adventure is about more than what he can communicate verbally.

His goal to walk across America is a combination of a number of things, but one aspect which plays a huge role as he places his steps on the ground, one worn out tennis shoe at a time, is understanding the context of where he is in a moment.

“I want to understand my life in the context with the people I see and I’m meeting, understanding where you are right now, alongside the people who live there, seeing what they’re interested in, their lifestyles. In Wyoming, it’s petroleum and ranching. It helps me to better understand my part in society,” he says, as he stares at something far away over his head.

He moved around a lot growing up, as his father was in the military. Isaiah then went on to do missionary work in the Philippines for two years, which also played a huge role in his decision to keep his feet on the ground, both literally and figuratively.

“I’d seen articles in Nat Geo, they had very different lifestyles, of course, going there in person, sitting with the people in their houses made of bamboo by the shores of the ocean and cooking fish over a fire under a hut with leaves, is so absolutely different than seeing the pictures in a Nat Geo article. I lived with them for two years, day in and day out. It was so different. It gave me this stark understanding of how much better you can understand someone if you spend some time in their shoes.

“I want to understand the world better, so I started in my own country. I began this journey at my house in Provo, Utah, and walked to Cape Alava, Washington, then going to Maine. From Wyoming I’m going to Texas, across to Florida and up to Maine,” he said.

Winter is coming.

Isaiah waited out the snowstorm in Glenrock a week ago.

His mom was with him for a time – the first time he’s had anyone walk with him on this journey – and she had a hotel room. Isaiah stayed with her that night. He actually avoids hotels, he explains, as he’d rather be in his tent alongside one of America’s highways. He loves feeling connected to the earth.

“Inclement weather happens, thankfully not very often. Rain is okay. I can deal with it. If I am near a town, I try to find a gas station and sit under the awning, if it’s a brief storm. If I’m in the middle of nowhere, I just have to get through it.

“A lady in Thermopolis who stopped to talk with me put it on social media I was there. People saw it and reached out and offered a place to sleep. I really don’t mind the cold, my sleeping bag is rated to zero. You chuck a few hand warmers in there, you’re good to go. It’s pretty comfortable. Precipitation I don’t love. I deal with it when I have to,” he says, a bright smile lighting up his 28-year-old face.

“I’ve realized how much I enjoy just me and the planet. I walk everywhere I go. There’s no wheels between me and the earth. There’s no glass between me and where I am. I feel like I am really there. It’s kind of fun to be somewhere where no one would choose to be. All alone. No vehicle, no house. You’re just living in it. It’s fun to experience things that are uncommon,” he reflects. He’s a good storyteller.

Isaiah doesn’t get lonely. He has enough people who initiate contact with him on a regular basis that it hasn’t been an issue.

“When people stop and talk to me is my favorite part of this. I learn their back story. I’m out in the world all the time. I talk to more people now than I ever have in my life. I have a lot of time to think. Also, I listen to books which I get from Overdrive through the libraries. It’s free,” he says, smiling again. “Who doesn’t like free?”

Isaiah says there are a lot of variables as to how far he walks each day, but he’s logged 35 miles in a single day on eight separate occasions.

“It just depends. If I see a lot of interesting things, I will peruse a town. You really have to enjoy it.

“For me it’s not work. I get lost in the time. There are some days where I would rather stop, but if you just push through it a little bit, you get back into the flow, back into a good mental place,” he says.

And, as one would expect, he drinks a lot of water, although that, too, depends on the day’s conditions.

“It depends on the weather. When it was 115 degrees in Oregon, I probably drank close to two gallons a day. When it’s cold, it’s far less, maybe 3/4 a gallon,” he explains.

As he walks down the highway facing oncoming traffic, he waves at every vehicle coming toward him. He likes being friendly, but he’s also making contact with the drivers, helping them to see him. Facing oncoming traffic is the law in Wyoming.

“The wave back ratio in Wyoming is one of the best I have seen so far. Wyoming has been really friendly.”

Being as the young adventurer is relying on his own capabilities and the kindness of strangers, that’s a very good thing.

“It’s still out there. The kindness of strangers.

“I think 99% of the time, people are still kind. I wake up in the morning, never knowing what’s in front of me for the day or what’s going to happen, where I’m going to sleep.

“People surprise you all the time,” he says thoughtfully.