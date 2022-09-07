What was supposed to be a story that revealed the incredible efforts of the Douglas FFA Chapter and their recent win at the Wyoming State Fair for their brilliant ag mechanics project has quickly turned into a speech of praise with deep respect given to a man that prefers to stay behind the scenes.

Having just graduated in May, Mason Miller and Austin Porter both found themselves surprised when they received a call from their former FFA Advisor, Luke Bethea, requesting their presence at the fairgrounds to accept a Grand Champion award. The project that earned the gentlemen and their classmates the top spot among 52 other FFA chapters in the state was a 20-foot-long bumper pull trailer which showcased superb measurements and a pristine welding job.

And, although Bethea praises his former pupils, who now refer to themselves as ‘alumni,’ for their hard work, both Miller and Porter heavily push that praise back onto Bethea and the guidance they received from him as a FFA advisor, ag mechanics teacher and, most importantly, a friend.

“Oh boy, to describe Mr. Bethea,” Porter said with a warm laugh. “He’s probably one of the kindest men you’ll ever meet. He cares about you more than he cares about himself which is unheard of these days.”

Porter said that building trailers has become “his thing,” since taking up ag mechanics four years ago as he entered freshman year, but it was Bethea’s guidance that helped to lead him towards success in life.

“School doesn’t really cover some basics of life, if that makes sense. But I’ve sure learned a lot from Mr. Bethea,” he said. “I learned how to treat people, how to get along with others, how to work with your community and how to be a good person. But, especially how to have a good work ethic. That’s the biggest thing, the work ethic.”

Porter proves his top-notch work ethic credentials through his time juggling hard labor and operating a small side-gig in the winter. Throughout the warmer months, he works in the oil field but as time begins to slow as Winter approaches, he builds and sells trailers for profit using the skills he learned from his time in the ag classroom.

Miller shared a similar point of view in regard to his time spent learning under Bethea’s leadership, saying that his daily visits to his classroom were “the most fun out of my days in high school.”

“He is just a wonderful person; a great person to be around,” Miller said.

He detailed that most of his superior welding techniques were cultivated under Bethea’s guidance.

“He kind of just put us all under his wing and taught us everything that he knew,” he added.

He also paid tribute to the teacher’s enlightenment on the importance a good work ethic.

“I learned how to have a great work ethic and just how to work hard,” Miller noted. “FFA is also important because it will show you how many friends you can gain, even if its just your advisor that becomes one of your lifelong friends.”

He said that he still talks to Bethea “every once in a while” and each time, it is as if nothing has changed.

According to Bethea, the state fair win was certainly a class effort. About 13 students enrolled in last year’s ag mechanics class had shared different roles in the construction, but he enjoys allowing senior members the opportunity to accept well-deserved awards. And, being the courteous educator and advisor that he is, he made sure to pay tribute to other projects submitted.

“We (Douglas High School) had kids that submitted pickup headache racks, fire pits and we actually also had another small trailer down there. And tons of other little things too,” Bethea said proudly.

With reference to the call he received from the FFA Advisor notifying him about the win, Miller said it was a “great feeling.”

“Through all of the years of Bethea teaching us everything we know, and trying to keep track of us and teach us to be good people and continue to work hard, it was just a great feeling,” he added.

Porter agreed, saying he felt elated to find out his team’s hard work had paid off, but a champion title wouldn’t have been justified without Bethea’s teachings.

“He’s not like a teacher to me, he’s like a dad,” Porter said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without Mr. Bethea.”