Noel’s Giving in 21st Year

The fourth and fifth grade SWAG (Students Wanting to Achieve Greatness) youngsters from Douglas Upper Elementary school seemed to be racing each other as they grabbed oranges and apples as quickly as possible, then stuffing them into clear produce bags.

The students were packing fruit for the Noel’s Christmas Giving event Dec. 11 – and they were having a great time, from the looks of things. Their eyes twinkled over the tops of their paper masks they wore, and their excitement to be helping a cause for others was nearly palatable.

DUES SWAG teachers Carl Kosters and Stephanie Williams accompanied the kids while they filled the fruit bags in one of the buildings on the state fairgrounds.

“We are working to get the students involved in their community and this organization has opportunity for the youth to feel helpful and successful,” Williams said.

These and other Douglas School District students’ efforts were a prelude to the big event, where gifts large and small would be given out to 470 kids and food boxes would be distributed to feed 950 hungry people. Included in those food boxes were 140 hams, 102 turkeys and 250 pounds of hamburger, not to mention copious amounts of canned goods, and boxes-upon-boxes of other holiday cooking and baking necessities.

Founders Kim and Tony Hiser lead Noel’s Giving, founded in 2000. Formerly known as Noel’s Christmas Giving, a name change was in order because, “the group wants to provide the Douglas community with help all year long,” volunteer Joel Schell said.

“We started doing a scholarship for a high school senior. Kim’s aim is to go beyond Christmas,” he said.

The Hisers, and the numerous other volunteers who pitch in to help, are what make the Christmastime giveaway what it is – and, that’s no small feat, feeding nearly 1,000 people, as well as helping to provide families with gifts under the tree for their children.

The charitable event usually runs like clockwork, but this year the recent snowstorm kept 27 families homebound, Hiser said, and they were unable to pick up their food and gifts Saturday. This was a first, she said.

“This year we had a few more people who couldn’t pick up on Saturday because of the weather. In other years, we only have one or two who can’t make it to pick up their gifts on time. This year the snowstorm really did change things. We don’t have people to deliver. The Knights of Columbus used to deliver for us, but they’ve dissolved, as have other philanthropic organizations. (The loss of the groups) does affect the rest of us, because we all help each other. But the people who couldn’t get their baskets on Saturday will be down today,” Hiser said Monday.

Right before 10 a.m. when the distribution was scheduled to start, at least two dozen volunteers stood in a circle next to one another, holding hands with the person next to them. They were surrounded by bicycles with bows, huge sacks filled to the brim with beautifully wrapped presents, and rows of food baskets. The volunteers’ heads bowed as a prayer was spoken, asking God’s blessings on the people who would receive the foodstuffs and presents. A resounding, “Amen!” was heard at the end.

The goods were ready. The volunteers were ready and all headed to their stations. It was go time.

“No one is out there ever trying to draw attention to themselves. It’s all about the kids. It’s all about the families. It’s all about the seniors. Seeing the kids’ faces light up when they see Santa. That’s what I love about it. We are here to help one another and we’re all in this together,” Hiser said.

As cars pulled up to the loading station, the men and women of Noel’s Giving brought out the food and toys, and did what they always do – give.