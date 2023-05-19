The Douglas High School boys soccer team made history Friday afternoon by beating Torrington, 2-1, to advance to the 3A state championship game. It's the first time in school history for DHS boys or girls to play for the state championship. They will face Worland Saturday at 3 p.m. for the title. The game will broadcast live at nfhsnetwork.com and details of all the action will be in the Douglas Budget. CONGRATS and GOOD LUCK Cats!
Douglas soccer scores
Boys to play in championship Saturday
- Matt Adelman
Matt Adelman
