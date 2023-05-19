Weather Alert

A large region of surface high pressure, originating from Canada, continues to slowly move across the northern Plains and Central Rockies. This area of Canadian high pressure will persist across our forecast area. Along with this Canadian high pressure, areas of dense smoke from Canadian Wildfires located in Alberta and Saskatchewan has moved into southeast Wyoming. This dense smoke has spread across Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle overnight, reducing outdoor visibilities below two miles at times. The smoke will continue to spread south and west through the remainder of the day and tonight, ultimately continuing into Saturday. If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged exposure to smoke.