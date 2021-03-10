Heavy snowfall potentially totaling between 12 and 18 inches, along with strong wind gusts up to 35-40 m.p.h., are expected in Converse County this coming weekend, the National Weather Service said March 10.

Snowfall is expected to begin around 11 a.m. Friday and last until late Sunday evening around 11 p.m.

Significant snow accumulations are expected to hit a wide swath of the state, across I-25 from Cheyenne to Douglas, and on I-80 from Arlington to Sidney.

The easterly wind gusts will likely last from Saturday afternoon into Sunday evening.

Ranchers can expect severe impacts to newborn livestock and should take action to protect their herd, the Weather Service said.

Power outages and extreme hazardous travel conditions are also possible.

"Travel could be impossible at times," the Weather Service said.

A first dumping of snow in the area on Wednesday had already forced the closure of some sections of I-25, earlier in the day.

Hazardous travel conditions were likely to continue through Wednesday evening, with conditions improving by Thursday morning, before Friday's second batch.