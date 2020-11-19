11:48 p.m. UPDATE: According to reports, the passenger side of the suspect's vehicle is now open and law enforcement personnel are attempting to negotiate with the driver (to exit the vehicle).
11:33 a.m. UPDATE: As we understand it, law enforcement have surrounded the vehicle and are attempting to engage in communication with the driver, who will not exit the vehicle.
11:23 a.m. UPDATE: Law enforcement are engaged in a felony stop and have surrounded the vehicle.
11:15 a.m. UPDATE: Apparently the vehicle and driver have been stopped by law enforcement at mile marker 4 on WYO 59 and/or spikes across the road, according to unconfirmed reports.
---------
A high speed chase is currently underway on WYO 59 and heading toward Douglas out of Campbell County. Speeds of 90-plus miles an hour are being reported.
Please be mindful of law enforcement and emergency vehicles and if possible, stay off of WYO 59.
This is a developing story.
