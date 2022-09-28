Converse County has had a 2,100 acre public park since the federal government gifted to them way back in 1941. Until now, it’s had limited public use despite encompassing some of the most scenic lands in all of eastern Wyoming, mostly because access requires some skilled hiking and rock climbing abilities.

Or, as Dr. Mark Drumhiller recalled last week, a willingness to risk knee surgery to get into the canyon and fish the stream – something that happened to a friend of his when the pair got themselves into the deep reaches of Boxelder Park south of Glenrock. They made it down to Boxelder Creek and caught some trout, but not without a knee injury.

That trek, Drumhiller said, helped him understand why the trails are needed. He is on the county parks board.

The park is well known to locals, especially those adventuresome types willing to risk knees and limbs, but Converse County Parks and Recreation officials concede being well-known doesn’t translate into good utilization of the county-owned land. The Converse County commissioners and county parks board are seeking to change that by proposing to build five miles of non-motorized trails for hiking and mountain biking.

“It is not user-friendly in many regards in its current state,” County Commissioner Robert Short explained, even though, as he pointed out, the park is completely free to use and always will be under the federal government’s condition of gifting it 80 years ago.

While the main purpose of creating the trails system would be to allow better use by Converse County residents, Short said, the ancillary benefit of a trails system would be to increase tourism because single-trail biking as well as hiking are growing in popularity.

The county has already hired a consultant, TPT Trails, for about $24,000 to help design the trails system as they work toward writing a grant application. (The initial application has been filed but the completed application has to be submitted before the end of the year.)

The next step toward getting a grant to help pay for the trails system is a public meeting, so the county is hosting two next week. The first will be at the Glenrock Library from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. The second will be at the Douglas Library on Friday, Oct. 7, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Short, Drumhiller and the others proposing the trails system hope many residents show up at the meetings to help direct the plan, though as Short said, if there is tremendous opposition to building trails into the wild canyon at all, then the proposal will end there.

He doesn’t expect that, he quickly added, noting most of the comments received so far are in favor of non-motorized trails into the canyon. The Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County are supportive of the idea and have offered to help provide the in-kind labor needed for the grant.

“I grew up in Glenrock,” Short said. “I fished there multiple times, and, of course, that’s a hazard of its own getting in and out of that canyon. In the summertime, we’d go swimming there. I took my nephews (there) early on in their lives. It’s still being used that way because I don’t know very many people who go there. There’s a very few, very, very few (users), a little bit of camping, you know, dry camping again.

“So we started commiserating about what can we do to make it more usable, greater accessibility and maybe increase usability and maybe as an ancillary kind of benefit increase tourism in the county.”

Short and Drumhiller pointed out that Boxelder Park abuts the state-owned Duncan Ranch property, which already has five miles of hiking/biking trails developed on it. The county trails system could link up with that, creating a much larger system here but also one that fits well in a biking destination circuit with Curt Gowdy in Cheyenne, Glendo State Park and Casper Mountain, then to trails north and northeast of the county.

Short also pressed the point that the canyon and park will remain “wild” even with a trailhead, restrooms and trails.

“That’s that’s definitely something that we want folks to understand is that there’s not going to be a 7-Eleven up there. There’s not going to be a Wendy’s.

“It’s going to be ‘utilize at your own risk.’”

Drumhiller and Short also said the outdoors opportunities are tremendous, but nature photography and other uses will be enhanced as well.

“There’s still a bunch of wildlife in the area and that’s, you know, something that’s at your own peril, (like) mountain lions, bears, the occasional elk, deer. All of those things can cause for some trail hazards you might not have anticipated.

“It’s, you know, it’s Wyoming. We’re still rugged here.

Drumhiller said the project has a website to help familiarize people and provide feedback as well. It is at boxeldercanyon.tpttrails.com