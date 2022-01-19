Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County is offering a scholarship for one boy and one girl who are going to be 9th and 10th graders in the fall to pay for Wyoming Game and Fish Camp Wild.
Camp Wild is a five-day outdoor adventure near Dubios in July. Boys and girls camps are separate. The camp focuses on the exploration of nature, introduction to conservation principles, practicing science and learning new recreational outdoor activities while giving participants experiences to navigate and positively interact with the outdoor environment.
If you are going to be between 14-16 and entering 9th-10th grades in Converse County during the fall school year, you can find more information on Camp Wild and a scholarship form here: https://forms.gle/t2MhJE5xW1gmD99y6
Applications are due by Jan. 31. You can also contact the Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County at 307-359-0163.
