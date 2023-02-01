Campbell right behind with five; together the two counties have half the state total

Converse County continues to lead the Cowboy State in energy.

According to data provided by ENVERUS (Drilling Info Inc.), more than half of Wyoming’s active rig count is located in Converse (eight rigs) and Campbell (five rigs) counties, with the most recent count Jan. 30 totaling 20 oil rigs statewide.

Most of Converse and Campbell counties’ rigs are located along WYO59, the road being a glut of energy field traffic headed both north and south, although one semi truck driver out of Gillette, who did not wish to give his name for publication, said he’s been regularly hauling either drilling chemicals or water in and out of the Walker Creek Road area in Converse County for well over a month.

Laramie County has three active rigs this week; Sublette County has two and Johnson and Sweetwater counties have one each, ENVERUS reported Monday afternoon.

Converse County Commission Chair Jim Willox said the commissioners are “pleased to have steady oil and gas activity in Converse County. We appreciate the steady employment which benefits our communities and the energy industry.”

As of Jan. 27 the North American rig count totalled 771 active oil and gas rigs, according to energy watchdog oilprice.com

West Texas Intermediate (WTI)crude was selling for $78.65/per barrel of oil as of Tuesday morning, while Brent Crude was priced at $84.48/barrel and OPEC Basket, $83.45/barrel.

Willox said considering the U.S. economy, he expects Converse County’s energy industry to continue at a steady pace.

“Most of our (county) conversations we’re having are that the energy sector is running steady overall. There are some supply issues out there and of course national politics are having an effect, but I would expect us to be where we’re at to remain this way for a little while,” he stated last week.

Converse County Road & Bridge also keeps records of standing rigs. According to their report, as of Jan. 19 there were 10 rigs spread out amongst Highland Loop Road, West Side, Ross Road, Walker Creek Road and Manning Road.